Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Earns Immunization Friendly Birth Hospital Award, Excellence In Protecting Vulnerable Infants

MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach has been recognized by the California Department of Public with the prestigious Immunization Friendly Birth Hospital Award for its leadership in infant immunization. The award highlights the hospital's exceptional work in protecting infants against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) during the 2023-24 RSV season.

As part of the Vaccines for Children Program , Miller Children's & Women's Hospital administered nirsevimab, an injectable monoclonal antibody that prevents severe RSV, to more than 1,700 eligible infants between October 2023 and March 2024. This proactive immunization effort reduces the risk of life-threatening respiratory infections in infants and young children, providing critical protection against a virus that can lead to serious complications.

"We are deeply honored to receive this award from the California Department of Public Health," says Graham Tse, M.D. , chief medical officer at Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire care team, who works tirelessly to safeguard the health of our youngest and most vulnerable patients. By ensuring high vaccination rates, we are taking a significant step in preventing severe RSV and improving the health outcomes of infants across our community."

Vaccination efforts are critical for the health and safety of infants, especially those born prematurely or with underlying health conditions. Children's hospitals, like Miller Children's & Women's Hospital, play a pivotal role in ensuring that infants receive the preventive care they need during the earliest and most vulnerable stages of life. By providing targeted immunization programs, hospitals can help prevent unnecessary hospitalizations and improve long-term health outcomes. The award underscores Miller Children's & Women's Hospital's ongoing commitment to infant health and safety, further cementing its position as a leader in pediatric care.

The Vaccines for Children Program, a federally funded initiative, provides vaccines to children who might not otherwise have access due to financial or insurance barriers. Programs like this help reduce disparities in healthcare access, ensuring that all infants, regardless of socioeconomic background, can be protected against preventable diseases.

"As part of the mission of all children's hospitals, we want to give every child in our community the opportunity to grow up healthy," says Yair Katz , chief executive of Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. "Our participation in the Vaccines for Children Program demonstrates the importance of early prevention in protecting the health of our patients and reducing the burden of serious infections. We are incredibly proud of our team's efforts in making a measurable difference in the lives of families throughout our community."

About MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach:

MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system. As one of only eight free-standing children's hospitals in California, Miller Children's & Women's is recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a "Best Children's Hospital" for pediatric pulmonology and lung surgery. Regionally, it ranks among the top 10 in the state - treating more than 14,000 children each year - and has become a regional pediatric destination for more than 65,000 children requiring specialized outpatient care through its Cherese Mari Laulhere Children's Village Outpatient Center and satellite centers in Torrance, Fountain Valley, and Irvine. With maternal-fetal medicine specialists and neonatologists available 24/7, Miller Children's & Women's cares for birthing people with high-risk pregnancies and premature infants all under one roof. Learn more millerchildrens .

