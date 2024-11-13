Fluent, Inc. To Announce 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results On November 14, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, (NASDAQ: FLNT) announced today that it will report its results for the Third Quarter 2024 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on November 14, 2024.

Fluent will host a call at 4:30 pm ET on the same day to discuss the results.

The conference call can be accessed by phone after registering at Fluent Conference Call or via at Audio Registration . The call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Fluent website on the Investor Relations Page . Please log in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required.

Following the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available for one year on Fluent's Investor Relations Page .

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) has been a leader in performance marketing since 2010, offering customer acquisition and partner monetization solutions that exceed client expectations. Leveraging untapped channels and diverse ad inventory across partner ecosystems and owned sites, Fluent connects brands with consumers at the most optimal moment, ensuring impactful engagement when it matters most. Constantly innovating and optimizing for performance, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. For more insights, visit



Contact Information:

IMS Investor Relations

...

(203) 972-9200