Birtcher Anderson & Davis And Belay Investment Group Sell Dallas/Ft. Worth Light Industrial Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birtcher Anderson & Davis ("Birtcher") and Belay Group ("Belay") today announced the sale of a 439,916 square foot eight-property light industrial portfolio located within the DFW Metroplex. The property is 87.7% leased to over 85 tenants and located in prime locations across some of Dallas' and Ft. Worth's most prominent submarkets. The property was acquired in 2020.

Birtcher Anderson & Davis and Belay Investment Group engaged Newmark to the property for sale. "The Newmark team led by Stephen Bailey was instrumental in helping us tap into the continuing strong investment appetite for North Central Texas light industrial property. We were pleased to exit the property at a stronger price than we underwrote following some aggressive management of the portfolio's rent roll during and post-pandemic, and benefitted from constrained supply of places for small essential services tenants to conduct business," said Bob Anderson, Birtcher Anderson & Davis Co-Chairman.

"We are thrilled to have achieved another strong portfolio exit with our partners at Birtcher and believe the favorable outcome is a testament to the Birtcher team's deep experience and expertise in managing the multifaceted demands presented by multi-tenant shallow bay investments," said

Eliza Bailey, Co-Founder, CEO & CIO of Belay. "The portfolio of assets presented several challenges, but Birtcher's skillful ground-level execution with regards to leasing, capital improvements, and daily operations enabled us to fully harness the momentum provided by supply/demand tailwinds in the DFW light industrial market," said Jake Loughridge, Managing Director at Belay.

The DFW Shallow Bay disposition marks the fifth successful exit in Birtcher and Belay's nearly four-year partnership which, from its inception, has been focused on the execution of value-add strategies at well-located infill and last mile multi-tenant light industrial assets. The DFW sale follows in the wake of two completed sales transactions involving Southern California and Florida assets through late 2023 and earlier in 2024.

About Belay Investment Group

Belay Investment Group, LLC is an institutional investment management firm that specializes in granular small to middle market real estate opportunities through the establishment of programmatic partnerships with high-caliber local and specialized operating partners. The firm pursues equity and debt opportunities across the risk spectrum, property types, and geographies, offering its clients scalability and customization. Visit for more information.

About Birtcher Anderson & Davis

Birtcher Anderson & Davis ("BA&D") is a California based, privately-owned real estate investment, development, and property management firm located in San Juan Capistrano, CA with additional satellite locations in CA, NV, and AZ. BA&D is a vertically integrated real estate operating company focused on acquiring value-add, middle-market, multi-tenant warehouse and light industrial properties in high growth U.S. markets. For more information visit:

SOURCE Birtcher Anderson & Davis

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED