Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Adds Fire Sprinkler Services In Minnesota And Wisconsin With Acquisition Of General Sprinkler Corporation

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired General Sprinkler Corporation, a Minnesota-based fire sprinkler services provider servicing customers throughout the state and western Wisconsin. As Pye-Barker advances its goal to bring full fire code compliance to every community, the General Sprinkler team will combine with Pye-Barker's established fire protection and security teams in the Midwest to service additional customers.

"General Sprinkler will make a fantastic addition to our efforts to expand our services in the Midwest."

The General Sprinkler Corporation and Pye-Barker Fire & Safety teams are proud to work together to serve customers in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

General Sprinkler Corporation specializes in fire sprinkler inspection, testing, maintenance and 24-hour emergency services for commercial properties. Headquartered in Blaine, Minnesota, a growing area in the Minneapolis metro region, the company also provides construction project installations and system upgrades to serve the needs of the local business community. Family-run since its founding in 1989 by Frank Winiecki, General Sprinkler is led today by Michael and Carla Winiecki.

"For over 30 years, our communities have relied on General Sprinkler Corporation's team of experts to provide trustworthy, dependable fire sprinkler service that protects property and people," said Michael Winiecki, General Sprinkler Owner. "This team is made up of hardworking individuals who serve their neighbors with pride, take their craft seriously and are ready to jump in for customers when they need help. I'm excited for the opportunities they'll have with Pye-Barker to grow in their careers and provide new services to our customers."

"General Sprinkler has a great reputation for quality craftmanship and timely service," said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker CEO. "They will make a fantastic addition to our efforts to expand our integrated life safety services in the Midwest. We look forward to working together and honoring what the Winiecki family built – a successful business, a loyal customer base and a legacy of service to their community."

The highly skilled technicians at General Sprinkler will continue to serve customers locally.

Pye-Barker was represented by Nelson Mullins Riley and Scarborough LLP in this transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 230 locations and 7,000 team members, Pye-Barker ranks No. 849 on the Inc 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.

Visit pyebarkerfs/acquisitions to learn why Pye-Barker is the industry's acquirer of choice.

