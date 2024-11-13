(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Event celebrates National Apprenticeship Week with a new campaign to support women and underrepresented groups and strengthen K-12 career pathways in Ohio's sector

Today, as part of National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) celebrations, the National Institute for and Career Advancement (NIICA), in partnership with Manufacturing Works , Lorain County Joint Vocational School (LCJVS), and Process Technology , launched the Gateway Apprenticeship ProgramTM at the event 'Innovating Ohio: Expanding Opportunities in Manufacturing.' Held at LCJVS, this gathering brought together government, education, and industry leaders to focus on expanding Ohio's manufacturing workforce and creating clear pathways for women and underrepresented groups.

During the event, several Ohio employers formally pledged their support for the Gateway Apprenticeship ProgramTM, joining a collaborative effort to strengthen Ohio's manufacturing workforce.

The event featured Wendy Chun-Hoon, Director of the U.S. Department of Labor's Women's Bureau , as a special guest during a panel discussion with industry stakeholders. Chun-Hoon shared insights on how Registered Apprenticeships (RAs) and workforce development initiatives can empower women and other underrepresented groups to enter and succeed in manufacturing careers.

A centerpiece of the event was the official Ohio launch of the Gateway Apprenticeship ProgramTM, designed to create high-quality pre-apprenticeships within Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. This initiative aims to equip Ohio students with a structured pathway that leads directly from high school into RAs, supporting Ohio's demand for skilled talent and strengthening the K-12 to industry pipeline in the manufacturing sector.

"The Biden-Harris Administration has prioritized gender equity in unprecedented ways. Through the Investing in America agenda, this administration is creating good-paying, union jobs and expanding pathways for women, people of color and other underrepresented groups into family-sustaining careers," said Chun-Hoon. "Today's discussion underscores the importance of closing persistent gender and racial wage gaps by helping women transition into higher paying careers with the benefits women need to thrive in the workplace. By opening doors through initiatives like the Gateway Apprenticeship ProgramTM, we are building a workforce that meets industry needs while strengthening our communities and promoting a more equitable future."

"Our goal with the Gateway Apprenticeship ProgramTM is to build a workforce pipeline that not only addresses Ohio's immediate talent needs but also sets a foundation for long-term industry resilience. Through NIICA's National Talent HubTM (NTH) we're able to align the curriculum within targeted CTE programs with local and regional employers, and then graduates are seamlessly connected through the NTH to those employers so they can continue that experience through paid RAs and get credit for prior learning in a competency-based program," said Mike Russo, President and CEO of NIICA.

"By working closely with educational institutions, employers, and government leaders, we're creating pathways that leverage the existing public education system to empower individuals from all backgrounds to thrive in manufacturing. Today's event highlights the collaborative spirit needed to foster an inclusive, skilled workforce ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow's industries," said Russo.

Agrati

Aircraft Wheel & Brake by Kaman

DuPont

Enerco Group, Inc.

Orlando Baking Company

Presrite

Process Technology

Re:Build CDI Thogus

"At DuPont , we are committed to developing a skilled and diverse workforce in Northeast Ohio. By partnering with NIICA through the Gateway Apprenticeship ProgramTM, we invest in the future of manufacturing while creating meaningful career pathways for individuals. This partnership bridges the gap between education and employment, empowering our community and promoting long-term success in our industry," said Brian Carroll, Plant Manager at DuPont.

"At Process Technology, we believe in the power of investing in Ohio's future workforce," said Jody Richards, CEO of Process Technology. "By partnering with NIICA through the Gateway Apprenticeship ProgramTM, we're helping to create accessible, high-quality career paths that equip young people with the skills they need to succeed in advanced manufacturing. This commitment not only strengthens our company but also supports the long-term growth and resilience of Ohio's manufacturing sector."

"The Gateway Apprenticeship ProgramTM allows Re:Build Cutting Dynamics to elevate the career paths of our manufacturing team, and future team members. Re:Build Manufacturing is committed to inventing the future of manufacturing in the United States. Programs such as this, and partnerships like NIICA, allow us to continue to soar towards our commitment to teams, our community, and our country," said Angela Carpenter, HR Manager at Re:Build Cutting Dynamics.

"At Orlando Baking, we recognize the importance of providing young people with opportunities to thrive in a sector that drives our local economy. Through our commitment to the Gateway Apprenticeship ProgramTM, Orlando Baking Company aims to inspire and benefit from the skills of future generations. We recognize the need for early training and education and thereby strengthening Ohio's manufacturing workforce and contributing to a brighter, more equitable future for all," said Stephan Weber, Vice President of Operations at Orlando Baking Company.

In addition to the Gateway Apprenticeship ProgramTM launch, the event introduced the Manufacturing Works for Women Campaign, a Manufacturing Works initiative aimed at expanding career opportunities for women in manufacturing. "This campaign represents a crucial shift in Ohio's manufacturing landscape, breaking down barriers and creating new opportunities for women in high-demand roles," said Adam Artman, President and Executive Director at Manufacturing Works. "With the support of partners like NIICA and LCJVS, we're committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive manufacturing workforce that strengthens our community."

Dr. Glenn Faircloth, Superintendent of LCJVS, highlighted the event's importance to Ohio's education and workforce development community. "At LCJVS, we're dedicated to blending real-world tools with cutting-edge solutions to support economic growth and expand career pathways. This event highlights the critical role that CTE and apprenticeships play in helping students transition into rewarding careers that fuel our local economy."

As Ohio strengthens its commitment to workforce development, the Gateway Apprenticeship ProgramTM and the Manufacturing Works for Women Campaign set the stage for a future where opportunity is accessible to all, regardless of background. This event marks a collaborative leap toward a thriving, diverse manufacturing sector that values skill, dedication, and innovation.

"As we launch these programs, we're not only building a workforce for today but creating pathways that will sustain Ohio's manufacturing success for years to come," said Russo. "Together, we're ensuring that the future of manufacturing is inclusive, resilient, and prepared to meet the challenges of a dynamic industry."

A replay of the panel will be made available in the days following the event. For additional information about the event or for media comments, contact the Institute's Outreach and Communications Manager Stephanie Frederick at [email protected] .

About the National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement

NIICA is a 501(c)(3) organization that is responsible for a national strategy to build the talent pipeline to support strategic industry sectors – tech-based industries and advanced manufacturing tied to U.S. national security and global competitiveness.

NIICA is the nation's leader in semiconductor talent pipeline development strategy and is the U.S. Department of Labor's national Registered Apprenticeship (RA) industry Intermediary responsible for establishing and expanding RAs throughout the semiconductor and broader nanotechnology-related industries and advanced manufacturing supply chain. All related programming and support are being advanced through NIICA's Center for Skill-Based Learning and the National Talent Pipeline Development Initiative.

