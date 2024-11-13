Balfour Capital Group Appoints Vijay Kothari As Senior Account Executive Of Hong Kong

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HONG KONG, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group is excited to announce the appointment of Vijay Kothari as Senior Account Executive of Hong Kong. With extensive expertise in compliance, sanctions, anti-money laundering (AML), and regulatory policies across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the UK regions, Vijay will play a pivotal role in enhancing Balfour Capital's commitment to regulatory excellence.



Vijay Kothari brings a distinguished career in crime compliance, having served in key roles at leading financial institutions. Most recently, as Assistant Vice President in Financial Crime Compliance (FCC) at MUFG Bank Limited in Hong Kong, Vijay demonstrated exceptional skill in managing internal audits and collaborating with regulatory bodies such as HK Customs. His proactive management of compliance programs and his delivery of comprehensive training initiatives reflect his dedication to maintaining the highest levels of organizational compliance.



Prior to his tenure at MUFG, Vijay served as Deputy Compliance Manager at ICICI Bank, where his deep understanding of AML regulations and trade finance operations allowed him to strategically address global compliance challenges. His ability to stay ahead of changing regulations ensured ICICI Bank's adherence to stringent regulatory requirements.



“We are thrilled to have Vijay Kothari join our team as Senior Account Executive of Hong Kong,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, the Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group.“Vijay's extensive experience in sanctions, AML, and compliance across APAC and the UK will be instrumental in supporting our firm's operations in Hong Kong and ensuring that we continue to meet and exceed international regulatory standards. His commitment to compliance excellence aligns with Balfour Capital's values and mission.”



Vijay's career also includes key roles at Compliance Asia Consulting Limited, where he managed compliance projects for a wide range of clients, conducted gap analyses, and led regulatory inspections, including Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) inspections. His consulting work allowed him to guide firms through complex licensing processes and enhance their compliance frameworks, solidifying his reputation as a trusted advisor in the regulatory landscape.



As Senior Account Executive of Hong Kong, Vijay will bring his expertise in regulatory compliance and governance to support Balfour Capital Group's expansion in the region, ensuring that the firm's operations meet global standards while delivering top-tier services to its clients.

