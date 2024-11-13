Balfour Capital Group Appoints Khalid Alotaibi As Senior Account Executive Of Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Khalid Alotaibi as Senior Account Executive of Saudi Arabia. With a strong background in compliance operations within the sector, Khalid's expertise will support Balfour Capital's ongoing expansion in the Middle Eastern market, ensuring adherence to regulatory standards while delivering tailored financial services to clients.



Khalid Alotaibi joins Balfour Capital Group from Vision in Riyadh, where he served as a Compliance Specialist. In this role, Khalid played a key part in developing and implementing compliance strategies, navigating complex laws, and ensuring that the bank met industry regulations, including anti-corruption, anti-fraud, anti-money laundering, and financial crime prevention measures in line with Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) guidelines. His meticulous attention to detail and deep understanding of regulatory frameworks positioned him as a trusted advisor in maintaining financial integrity and transparency within the organization.



Prior to his tenure at Vision Bank, Khalid gained experience as an Accountant at Nejoud Trading Company, where he contributed to financial accuracy by gathering financial information, reconciling accounts, and tracking financial progress using SAP software. His ability to ensure precision in financial reporting, coupled with his compliance expertise, will be invaluable as he takes on his new role at Balfour Capital Group.



Khalid holds a Bachelor's degree in Financial Management from King Saud University and has furthered his expertise through certifications in Digital Banking and Fintech. He has also successfully completed the Capital Market Examination (CME1), making him well-versed in the latest financial technologies and regulations. Fluent in both English and Arabic, Khalid brings a global perspective and a strong understanding of local market dynamics to his new position.



“We are delighted to welcome Khalid Alotaibi to the Balfour Capital Group team,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, the Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group.“His extensive experience in compliance and financial management will play a crucial role in supporting our operations in Saudi Arabia, ensuring that we continue to meet regulatory requirements while providing top-tier wealth management services. Khalid's dedication to fostering a culture of accountability and his expertise in regulatory frameworks align perfectly with Balfour Capital's commitment to excellence.”



As Senior Account Executive, Khalid will leverage his skills in compliance, financial management, and regulatory oversight to support Balfour Capital Group's growing client base in Saudi Arabia, ensuring that the firm remains at the forefront of the financial industry.



