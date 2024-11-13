'Your Happy Nest' TTK Good Home Launches Year Long, Pan India Campaign

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

TTK Good Home launches a Diwali-to-Diwali campaign to clean one orphanage or

old age home every week for a year

The campaign began in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra and will move into a new

State every month

Each facility being cleaned will also be given a year-long of cleaning supplies With a current topline of Rs. 100 crores, they aim to increase it by 20% next year

Good Home, a brand of TTK Healthcare's Consumer Product Division, launched their campaign to highlight the satisfaction of living in a clean home environment. During the yearlong Diwali to Diwali campaign – ' Your Happy Nest ', TTK Good Home will clean one orphanage / old age home every week, ie 50 centers, using their trusted cleaning & home care product range to deliver clean, hygienic & fragrant homes.



TTK Good Home launched the campaign in a home for elderly ladies - Parivartan Mahila Sanstha - in Dombivali East, Thane district in Maharashtra and in a children's home - Udhavam Nanbargal – in Alathur, Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu.



They will provide each location with a yearlong supply of cleaning and air care products, along with guidance on maintaining cleanliness. TTK Good Home has a range of Home Cleaning & Hygiene products like brooms, wipers, scrubbers, aroma room fresheners, air fresheners, glass cleaners, sponge wipes, odor removers and more.





Saket Govind, DGM Marketing said,“Diwali signifies new beginnings, joy and the triumph of light over darkness. Everyone deserves a clean and pleasant environment, especially in places like old age homes and orphanages, where a welcoming atmosphere can significantly enhance residents' lives. This Diwali, we launched an initiative to transform over 50 such places into 'Happy Nests.' From this Diwali to the next, we plan to create clean, fragrant spaces using Good Home's range of cleaning and air care products. Our goal is to uplift these environments, bringing comfort and happiness to residents and creating spaces that truly feel like home. In line with Good Home's vision of creating happy homes, we are moving toward making joyful environments for these children and elders as well.”



The campaign has now begun with one place each in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra,. It will move to Karnataka, Telengana and West Bengal as the campaign proceeds to cover the rest of India across the next 12 months. This is an initiative to support clean & hygienic places of residences across India; a mission to do this one home, every week.



The way forward

Good Home is part of the TTK Healthcare Group which through its Consumer Products Division caters to diverse consumer groups, Baby care through Woodward's Gripe Water, Personal care through Eva, Sexual Wellness through Skore, Love Depot. etc. It has a dominant national presence with a robust distribution network spanning the entire country.



TTK Good Home is currently a 100 Cr plus brand which is one of the fastest growing brands in the TTK Healthcare portfolio. The brand aims to grow by 20% next year by entering into new categories, enhancing the existing categories and increasing the distribution.



TTK Good Home is focused on becoming a leading brand in the categories it operates in, including air care, utensil care, home cleaning, glass cleaners, and drain cleaners.