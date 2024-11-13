Biomednewsbreaks - Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Reports Q3 2024 Results And Progress On ALS Treatment Pathway

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN)
reported its Q3 2024 financial results and provided updates on its CNM-Au8 programs. Key operational highlights included a recent FDA meeting to discuss the potential for accelerated approval of CNM-Au8 for ALS, a 1-for-20 reverse stock split to meet nasdaq requirements, an amended debt facility extending funding into Q2 2025, and a $7.3 million funding round. Clene's Phase 3 RESTORE-ALS trial was presented in October, showcasing the company's commitment to ALS treatment innovation. Financially, Clene ended Q3 with $14.6 million in cash and reported an $8.0 million net loss, reflecting decreased R&D and G&A expenses, but lower gains on warrant liability adjustments compared to 2023.
To view the full press release, visit
About Clene Inc.
Clene (along with its subsidiaries,“Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8® is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit
.
