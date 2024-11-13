Bridging Distances, Merging Cultures: Celebrating Quanzhou's Cultural Charm In Malaysia

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Civilizations thrive on exchanges are enriched by mutual learning. Shared historical memories and cultural heritage create a strong that connects China and Malaysia, which fosters friendship and understanding between two countries. The recent“Refreshing Fujian” Cultural and Photo Exhibition, along with the World Heritage Quanzhou presented Fujian's diverse culture and rich tourism resources. This event aimed to cultivate mutual understanding and expand cooperation. In addition,it can promote their relationship.







Quanzhou's cultural team was invited to the 11th World Fujianese Convention, where they presented a unique visual and auditory experience. And it provides us a chance that Fujianese from around the world can be reminisced about hometown memories, and shared their stories, and celebrated their roots,which wins widespread resonance and appreciation.







On November 7-8th, Quanzhou's cultural heritage flash mob performed at iconic locations across Kuala Lumpur, including the Petronas Towers, Independence Square, National Mosque, and the University of Malaya. Performances included the elegant Nanyin melodies, Quanzhou's martial arts, lively puppet shows, and the humorous Gaojia Opera. The most surprising thing about it is the“Zan Hua Wei” hairstyle of the Xunpu women. It is a symbol of Quanzhou culture and it drew a lot of attention. A lot of citizens or teachers or students were captivated by this charming culture. This series of remarkable heritage performances offered the audience an impressive experience, and makes people feel the profoundness of Chinese culture and charm of Quanzhou, which wins applause and is highly recommended.





