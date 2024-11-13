1-800-STRIPER® Set To Paint The Town: Budget-Friendly Paved Lot Maintenance Comes To St. Louis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Established pavement striping company launches fresh franchise location in St. Louis, offering property owners affordable striping options for worn-out parking lots, sports courts, and interior spaces .

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

On October 1, the newest 1-800-STRIPER® franchise rolled

out in St. Louis, offering businesses and property owners an affordable way to restore commercial and industrial parking lots-as well as plenty of other paved areas.

1-800-STRIPER® was founded more than 25 years ago on the belief that businesses don't need to spend a fortune on parking lot repairs and maintenance to make a good impression. Sometimes, a fresh set of lines is all that's needed.

The striping company offers customized layouts for parking lots and paved areas, ensuring ADA compliance, safety, and proper traffic flow. In addition, they

provide layout and line painting for sports courts, interior markings for parking garages and factories, and

temporary solutions for special events and construction sites.

1-800-STRIPER® of St. Louis owners Stacy and Charlie Winkler are looking forward to continuing the company's superior customer service and quality standards. "Charlie and I are thrilled to be servicing our hometown! We are excited about the positive impact we can make by improving the 'front door' of local businesses and properties throughout the St. Louis region."

Area business and property owners looking for a budget-friendly option for maintaining paved areas can call 314-800-0507 or visit

to set up a free estimate.

SOURCE 1-800-STRIPER® of St. Louis

