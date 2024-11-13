IOGEAR GTD4MHTAA Gets A Productivity Boost With Thunderbolt™ Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IOGEAR, a leading provider of innovative connectivity solutions, today announced that its Thunderbolt TM 4 docking station, the Quantum ThunderboltTM 4 Mini Dock, will now support the revolutionary ThunderboltTM Share software.

Irvine, CA, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IOGEAR, a leading provider of innovative connectivity solutions, today announced that its Thunderbolt TM 4 docking station, the Quantum ThunderboltTM 4 Mini Dock, will now support the revolutionary ThunderboltTM Share software. This innovative software allows users to seamlessly connect two PCs via one dock with Thunderbolt cables, and share between them files and screens, and storage, unlocking a world of enhanced productivity and streamlined workflows.

“ThunderboltTM Share is a game-changer for multi-PC users. By integrating this powerful feature with the Quantum ThunderboltTM 4 Mini Dock, we're empowering users to transfer files, share screens, and access storage devices at blazingly fast speeds, all while optimizing their workspace setup,” said the company's Vice-President George Lee.

Effortless Connection and Collaboration



Simplified Setup: Just install the ThunderboltTM Share application and connect two Thunderbolt-equipped PCs to the Quantum ThunderboltTM 4 Mini Dock using Thunderbolt cables and launch the app. Thunderbolt Share takes care of the rest. Shared Storage Advantage: Access external storage devices connected to one PC from another, enabling quick and convenient file access.

Unparalleled Speed and Performance



Thunderbolt Powered: ThunderboltTM Share leverages the exceptional bandwidth and low latency of ThunderboltTM 4 or ThunderboltTM 5 technology for lightning-fast transfers and responsive screen sharing.

Intuitive and Fast File Transfer: The user-friendly ThunderboltTM Share file application makes dragging and dropping individual files or entire folders between connected PCs a breeze. Smooth sharing: ThunderboltTM Share allows users to control a second computer, harnessing the productivity of utilizing two computers while at the same time sharing a common monitor, keyboard, mouse and storage.

Enhanced Efficiency and Streamlined Workspace



Boost Productivity: ThunderboltTM Share empowers users to work across two PCs simultaneously, maximizing multitasking and workflow efficiency.

Improved Ergonomics: Reduce desk clutter and enhance comfort by utilizing a single keyboard, mouse, and monitor across both PCs. Cost-Effective: Share peripherals between PCs, eliminating the need for additional keyboards, mice, and monitors, saving valuable desk space and minimizing hardware costs.

Availability

ThunderboltTM Share will be available for the IOGEAR Quantum ThunderboltTM 4 Mini through a free software download in November 2024.

For more information, please visit the Quantum ThunderboltTM 4 Mini Dock page on the IOGEAR website .

Where to buy: Available from many resellers

About IOGEAR

IOGEAR, a premier brand of Aten Technology, Inc., headquartered in Irvine, California USA, offers innovative information technology products for consumers and organizations of varying sizes that are designed to help integrate technologies in everyday life, share resources and decrease clutter at home, in business, and on-the-go. IOGEAR meets a variety of user needs by offering a broad range of solutions including: KVMs, AV & Digital Home, Computer Accessories, Networking, Mobility and Gaming.

ThunderboltTM, the ThunderboltTM logo and the ThunderboltTM Share logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

