Think Together Appoints John Turner As Chief Revenue Officer To Expand Strategic Partnerships And Drive Growth

A former Think Together board member, Turner joins the nonprofit amid continued transformation, adding to the organization's executive leadership team.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Together , California's leading nonprofit provider of afterschool, expanded learning, and school improvement programs, is proud to announce the appointment of John Turner as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Turner previously served on Think Together's board from 2018 to 2022 and brings extensive leadership experience across and business development sectors, most recently serving as Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer for software company Certinia.

Think Together announces John Turner as Chief Revenue Officer, alongside three new Directors of District Partnerships: Greg Eibell (Northern California), Christina St. Clair (Bay Area), and Katy Wallace (Central Coast and Central Valley). This expanded team will drive growth, deepen district relationships, and help bring Think Together's programs to even more students across California.

In his role, Turner will oversee strategic business and partnership development to meet the state's six-fold investment in expanded learning. This growth aligns with Think Together's bold goal of serving 200,000 students with best-in-class programming in the state's most underserved communities. Turner will collaborate closely with the organization's executive leadership to establish partnerships in these key market areas.

"We are thrilled to welcome John Turner to our executive team," said Think Together Founder and CEO Randy Barth. "John's extensive experience in building high-performing teams and leading revenue growth aligns perfectly with our goals. His work will help us cultivate new relationships, optimize programs, and drive sustainable financial growth, ensuring we continue to make a meaningful impact on students across California."

In addition to Turner's appointment, Think Together is adding three Directors of District Partnerships, establishing a team with nearly 80 years of combined executive sales experience. Each will play a key role in driving Think Together's strategic growth by partnering with new school districts and expanding program reach into new territories.



Greg Eibell, Director of District Partnerships

Based in Santa Rosa, Greg's territory will span Northern California from the coast to Sacramento and south to Stockton. He will use his strong background in K-12 education and business development to enhance Think Together's outreach and impact in Northern California communities.



Christina St. Clair, Director of District Partnerships

Located in Menlo Park, Christina will cover territories in the Bay Area and surrounding regions. With years of experience in business development across industries, including K-12 education, she will support strategic growth in these regions by fostering new relationships with school districts.

Katy Wallace, Director of District Partnerships

Katy, based in Lompoc, will oversee the Central Coast and Central Valley areas. Her extensive background as a special education teacher, school principal, and district administrator makes her uniquely qualified to understand and address the needs of K-12 educational partners.

In collaboration with Tommy Brewer II, Senior Vice President of Partner Success and Innovation, this added capacity will help Think Together serve even more students where it's needed most across California. Brewer's team will concentrate on partner success, enhancing enrichment opportunities and testing new approaches to increase student learning time with current school partnerships. The newly established team will lead efforts to grow Think Together's presence in new territories, broadening the organization's impact statewide.

Turner, who has also served in senior roles at Alphabet, Google Cloud, and TriNet, is known for his ability to unify teams and implement strategic playbooks that drive success. With his leadership, Think Together aims to optimize revenue streams, strengthen district relationships, and explore new opportunities to serve even more students across the state of California.

"Joining Think Together feels like a natural next step in my career after successfully leading ambitious revenue-generating teams in the technology sector," said Turner. "With the organization already in a rapid growth cycle, I'm excited to build on that momentum by exploring new opportunities to maximize student impact."

In fiscal year 2023, the nonprofit grew by more than 70%. Since fiscal year 2021, the organization has tripled in size. With more than 4,500 team members now serving in schools and administrative roles, Think Together continues to recruit purpose-driven talent . The addition of Turner and the new directors of district partnerships marks a strategic investment in the organization's mission, positioning it to scale its impact and provide high-quality expanded learning support to even more students across California.

About Think Together

Think Together partners with schools and communities to pursue educational equity and excellence for all kids. As a nonprofit organization, Think Together innovates, implements, and scales academic solutions that change the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students. Think Together's program areas include early learning, afterschool, school support services and leadership development for teachers and school administrators. For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit

.

