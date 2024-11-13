Firm Media X Swell Announcement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Firm Announces Strategic Partnership with SwellTM to Power ReputationNestTM for Medical Practices

- Chris SuchánekLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Firm Media, a national award-winning digital marketing agency delivering specialty medical practice marketing, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Swell, the leading review and feedback management platform. This collaboration will supercharge Firm Media's ReputationNestTM suite with additional HIPAA-compliant capabilities, providing advanced reputation management tools to medical practices nationwide.Firm Media's ReputationNestTM has been a cornerstone of the agency's reputation management solutions, and with Swell's automation capabilities paired with Google's Review API access, ReputationNestTM will now deliver even more robust review generation and feedback management services. This partnership aims to provide medical practices with the tools they need to enhance their online visibility, increase patient engagement, and improve overall patient experience through consistent and reliable feedback."We are beyond excited to bring all the benefits of ReputationNestTM powered by SwellTM to our partner practices,” said Chris Suchanek, CEO of Firm Media.“With this integration, practices can not only monitor and respond to patient feedback but also proactively generate reviews, improve patient satisfaction, and grow their businesses. Firm Media already offers a HIPAA-compliant reputation program, so I'm proud to begin this partnership that represents the next evolution of reputation management for medical providers."The enhanced Reputation NestTM powered by SwellTM is structured into two tiers, allowing practices to choose the level of service that best suits their needs:* ReputationNestTM Plus: Takes a more proactive approach by automating the generation of patient reviews on popular platforms like Google. Satisfied patients are encouraged to share their positive experiences, helping to boost the practice's online presence.* ReputationNestTM Pro: Provides live-managed review generation services, ensuring an accelerated and consistent flow of positive reviews. This tier is ideal for practices looking for comprehensive, hands-on management of their online reputation.Swell's seamless integration with EHR/PMS systems enables automated review invites, surveys, and messages based on custom triggers. By leveraging Swell's Google Review API access, practices can simplify the review process for patients, enjoying industry-leading response rates.For more information about this partnership or to learn more about ReputationNestTM powered by Swell, please visit Firm Media's website or contact us directly.

Christy Skinner

Firm Media

+1 909-395-3615

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.