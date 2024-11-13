UHNW Institute Podcast On 'Evolving Family Enterprise' Features Five Family Office Experts In Roundtable Discussion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pat Soldano, Policy and Taxation Group President, Moderates Panel

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new podcast on the“Evolving Family Enterprise,” hosted by the Ultra High Net Worth Institute, features five family office experts in a roundtable discussion covering a range of topics critical to single and multi-family office managers is now available.The roundtable discussion, moderated by Pat Soldano, President, Policy and Taxation Group here, guides family office experts on such topics as the ten domains of family wealth, the owner's agenda, rethinking the family office, and next generation family communications.The panel of family office experts are Andrew Busser, President and CEO, Pitcairn; Wally Head, Director, Ultra High Net Worth(UHNW) Institute; Linda Mack, Founder and President, Mack International; David Novick, Managing Director, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Family Enterprise Group; and Michael Zeuner, Managing Partner, WE Wealth Management Group.Wally Head, of UHNW Institute, starts the discussion with the institute's“Ten Domains of Wealth” approach, which examines a range of needs and services impacting the lives of families with wealth. The approach is an interdisciplinary model representing the specialized landscape that ultra-high-net-worth families inhabit.Soldano leads the discussion to Novick's presentation on managing ownership and the business and then to Busser's discussion on“rethinking the family business as not a normal business.”The roundtable's Michael Zeuner shows how family offices must think“systematically and horizontally,” while Linda Mack discusses the importance of both financial and human capital.“Research tells us that the biggest concern among family businesses, and the next generation of leadership, is communication,” says Soldano in the podcast.“Family office leaders have to learn how to use the same language as the next generation and they have to come up with shared solutions.”The“Evolving Family Enterprise” podcast can be found at click here .According to research, America's multi-generational family-owned businesses contribute $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. gross domestic product. Family businesses are the largest private employers in the country, accounting for 83.3 million jobs, or 59 percent of the country's private workforce.About Policy and Taxation GroupPolicy and Taxation Group (PATG) is the Voice of Successful Individuals and Family offices and is focused exclusively on the Tax and Economic Issues that impact them by legislators in Washington, D.C. Since 1995, PATG has been the leading advocacy group working to reduce and eliminate estate, gift, and GST taxes while blocking increased income and capital gains taxes, the creation of a wealth tax, and other hostile tax policies that punish hard work and success. PATG is a 501(c)(4) organization comprised of families directly or indirectly impacted by these harmful taxes and regulations. For more information or to support, see .About UHNW InstituteThe Ultra High New Worth (UHNW) Institute is a nonprofit think tank and learning exchange. The UHNW Institute is elevating the wealth management industry to a new standard so families and their advisors can foster prosperous and meaningful relationships from one generation to the next. For more information go to: .

