Gevo To Participate In Virtual Investor Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), announced today that Leke Agiri, Gevo's Executive Vice President of Finance, will participate in a Renmark Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, November 14th at 2:00pm ET.
About Gevo
Gevo's mission is to convert renewable energy and biogenic carbon into sustainable fuels and chemicals with a net-zero or better carbon footprint. Gevo's innovative technology can be used to make a variety of products, including sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials. Gevo's business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities for these renewable fuels and other products. It currently runs one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facilities in the United States. It also owns the world's first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals. Gevo emphasizes the importance of sustainability by tracking and verifying the carbon footprint of their business systems through its Verity subsidiary.
Media Contact
Heather Manuel
VP of Stakeholder Engagement & Partnerships
...
Investor Relations Contact
Eric Frey
Vice President of Finance & Strategy
...
