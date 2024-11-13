Patrice & Associates Welcomes Ab Igram And Dedria Ryan To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leading Franchise Recruiting Firm Adds Accomplished Leaders to Drive Strategic Growth and Innovation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conscious Capital Growth, is pleased to announce the addition of Ab Igram and Dedria Ryan to the Board of Directors of its portfolio company, Patrice & Associates, the nation's premier hospitality and franchise recruiting firm. Both bring invaluable expertise in franchise operations, strategic growth, and stewardship, supporting the company's mission of connecting top talent with leading hospitality businesses.

Ab Igram joins the board with over 25 years in finance, advisory, and entrepreneurship. Currently, he serves as Executive Director of the Tariq Farid Franchise Institute at Babson College, dedicated to developing future business leaders and fostering entrepreneurial success. In prior roles, including Managing Director, Head of Franchise, Food & Beverage at Webster Bank, and VP at GE Capital Franchise Finance, Ab built a distinguished career in franchising finance. His expertise in finance and strategy will support Patrice & Associates as they expand their franchise partnerships.

Dedria Ryan , Senior Vice President of Integration and Growth Acceleration at Conscious Capital Growth, also brings a wealth of franchise experience and a focus on operational excellence. Dee leads strategic implementation and growth for CCG's portfolio brands. Her extensive experience includes leadership roles at Cold Stone Creamery, Dunkin' Brands, and Amazing Lash Studio. Formerly CEO of I Love Juice Bar, Dee is known for fostering trust and profitability within franchise communities, aligning with Patrice & Associates' core values.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Ab and Dee to our Board of Directors," said Jason Miller, CEO of Patrice & Associates. "Their expertise in franchising, finance, and team development will be instrumental as we guide the company's strategic growth. Their insights empower us to connect great talent with leading brands and redefine excellence in franchise recruiting."

This announcement reflects Patrice & Associates' commitment to strengthening its leadership team and expanding its impact in the franchise industry. With Igram and Ryan's contributions, the firm remains dedicated to providing the highest standards in franchise and hospitality recruiting.

About Patrice & Associates

Patrice & Associates is the nation's leading hospitality and franchise management executive placement firm, with over 175 franchisees and nearly 30 years of experience. For more information, visit patriceandassociates .

About Conscious Capital Growth

Conscious Capital Growth, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an investment and growth accelerator firm.

The company partners with exceptional management teams providing an ecosystem for growth, industry advisors, and access to growth capital, bringing a long track record of success in Beauty/Lifestyle Brands, Food & Beverage, and Recruiting/Executive Placement. ( ).

