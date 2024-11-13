Early Learning Coalition Of Hillsborough County Welcomes Fourteen New Board Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Early Coalition of Hillsborough County (ELCHC), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting young children and their families, is pleased to announce the addition of 14 new members to its Board of Directors over the past 15 months. The Coalition has been serving children and families in Hillsborough County since 1999, guided by a 29-member Board as mandated by legislation.



Dr. Fred Hicks, CEO of ELCHC, shared his enthusiasm about the new Board members:“I am excited to welcome our new Board of Directors. Their diverse expertise and passion for early childhood education will be invaluable as we continue to help our youngest learners achieve their full potential. Together, we will create opportunities for every child in our community to dream big and succeed."



The new Board members bring a wide range of experience from various sectors, including education, healthcare, business, and community development. Their collective insight will help ELCHC strengthen its programs and services, ensuring that all children in Hillsborough County have access to the resources they need to thrive in school and beyond.



The newly elected/appointed members include: Dr. Daira Barakat, Rebecca Bacon, Gino Cassanova, Annette Eberhart, Jonathan Ferro, Kelly Flannery, Wynton Geary, Bob Hyde, Brian Mays, Ashley Porch, Chantal Porte, Alina Shaffer, Felicia Thomas, and Noelle Wostal.



Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County (ELCHC)

Established by the State Legislature, the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County (ELCHC) is a 501(c)(3) organization focused on promoting school and life success for young children and their families through quality school readiness services and supports. The ELCHC administers School Readiness and VPK (Voluntary Prekindergarten) programs in Hillsborough County, offers teacher trainings and coaching, and provides Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) along with other services that daily serve more than 22,000 children and their families

