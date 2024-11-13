Xygeni Recognized Among Top Software Composition Analysis Tools In Infosec Innovator Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Xygeni SCA - Detect Malicious Components

Xygeni Malware Early Warning

Xygeni Security

Xygeni Security Named“Hot Company” Winner in Software Composition Analysis (SCA) by Defense Magazine's Top InfoSec Innovator Awards 2024

- Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Xygeni Security is thrilled to announce its recognition as“Hot Company” award in Software Composition Analysis (SCA) at the prestigious 2024 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards presented by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). These prestigious awards, presented during the exclusive CyberDefenseCon 2024 event, highlights Xygeni's commitment to advancing the security and resilience of the software supply chain through innovative, proactive solutions.

“We're honored to stand among the top InfoSec innovators recognized this year,” said Jesus Martin, CEO of Xygeni Security.“This award is a testament to our dedication to tackling tomorrow's cybersecurity challenges today. We're committed to providing cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions that help our clients stay ahead of ever-evolving cyber risks.”

Innovative SCA and Real-Time Security Solutions for Today's Threat Landscape

Xygeni's solutions provide organizations with robust defense against the rising threat of software supply chain vulnerabilities. The award-winning SCA solution includes features like real-time malware detection, automated vulnerability management, and advanced prioritization tools, which enable businesses to address critical vulnerabilities with precision and efficiency. Key capabilities include:

- Zero-Day Threat Detection and Blocking: The Early Warning system automatically quarantines malicious code upon discovery, defending development environments against zero-day malware.

Exploitability and Reachability Analysis: Using the Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS), Xygeni ensures only impactful vulnerabilities are flagged, reducing noise and streamlining remediation efforts.

- Automated Remediation: Xygeni's automation capabilities generate pull requests to update vulnerable dependencies, significantly speeding up response times.

- Customizable Prioritization Funnels: Teams can prioritize issues based on exploitability and custom business criteria, ensuring focus on the highest-impact vulnerabilities.

“Xygeni embodies three qualities our judges prioritize: foresight into future threats, innovative approaches to mitigate cyber risks, and cost-effective solutions,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.“We're proud to recognize Xygeni as a leading force in protecting software supply chains against today's most pressing security challenges.”

The complete list of 2024 Top InfoSec Innovators is available here: Cyber Defense Awards.

About Xygeni

Xygeni specializes in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), using deep contextual insights to prioritize and manage security risks while minimizing noise and overwhelming alerts.

Our innovative technologies automatically detect malicious code in real-time upon the publication of new and updated components, immediately notifying customers and quarantining affected components to prevent potential breaches.

With extensive coverage spanning the entire Software Supply Chain-including Open Source components, CI/CD processes and infrastructure, Anomaly detection, Secret leakage, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and Container security-Xygeni ensures robust protection for your software applications.

Trust Xygeni to protect your operations and empower your team to build and deliver with integrity and security.

For more information, please visit .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading information security magazine, has been honoring cybersecurity innovators for over a decade. Each year, top security leaders gather at CyberDefenseCon to celebrate outstanding achievements in InfoSec. Founded by Gary S. Miliefsky, CDM is committed to providing the latest in cybersecurity insights and trends. Learn more at .

Press Contact:

Fátima Said

Content Marketing & PR Manager

...



Press Kit

Fatima Said

Xygeni Security

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.