According to a research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Cold Chain Logistics Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 321.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 368.1 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 1,245.2 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Americold Logistics LLC, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Swire Cold Storage Ltd., Nichirei Corporation, Preferred Freezer Services LLC, Burris Logistics, AGRO Merchants Group, Kloosterboer Group B.V., VersaCold Logistics Services, Interstate Cold Storage Inc., Cloverleaf Cold Storage Co., Henningsen Cold Storage Co., United States Cold Storage Inc., NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics, Trenton Cold Storage Inc, and others. Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Temperature Type (Chilled, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Processed Foods, Frozen, Seafood, Meat & Poultry, Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts, Pharmaceuticals), By Technology (Refrigerated Storage, Refrigerated Transport), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Chemicals & Materials, Others), By Service (Storage, Transportation, Value-Added Services, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cold Chain Logistics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 321.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 368.1 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1,245.2 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14.5% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

Cold Chain Logistics Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Expanding Global Food Trade: The increasing demand for perishable food products, coupled with globalization and changing consumer preferences, is driving the growth of the cold chain logistics market. Growing international trade in fresh produce and seafood necessitates efficient cold chain infrastructure to maintain product quality and safety during transportation. Rising Demand for Pharmaceuticals : The pharmaceutical industry's growing emphasis on temperature-sensitive products, such as vaccines, biologics, and specialty drugs, is fueling the demand for cold chain logistics services. Strict regulatory requirements and the need to maintain product efficacy and safety during storage and distribution are driving pharmaceutical companies to invest in robust cold chain infrastructure. E-commerce and Online Grocery Retailing : The proliferation of e-commerce platforms and online grocery retailing is driving the demand for cold chain logistics services. Consumers increasingly prefer to purchase fresh and frozen food items online, requiring reliable temperature-controlled transportation and storage solutions to ensure product quality and freshness upon delivery. Technological Advancements : Technological innovations, such as IoT-enabled temperature monitoring devices, blockchain-based traceability solutions, and advanced refrigeration systems, are transforming the cold chain logistics industry. These technologies enhance visibility, transparency, and real-time tracking capabilities, enabling more efficient cold chain management and reducing the risk of product spoilage or loss. Stringent Regulatory Requirements : Stringent regulations and quality standards imposed by regulatory authorities, particularly in the food and pharmaceutical sectors, are driving the adoption of cold chain logistics services. Compliance with regulations such as the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) in the United States and Good Distribution Practice (GDP) guidelines in the pharmaceutical industry is essential for market participants to ensure product integrity and regulatory compliance. Emerging Markets and Urbanization : Rapid urbanization and changing dietary preferences in emerging markets are creating significant opportunities for the cold chain logistics market. Rising disposable incomes, urbanization trends, and an increasing preference for convenience foods drive the demand for cold chain services to transport perishable goods from production hubs to urban centers efficiently. Request a Customized Copy of the Cold Chain Logistics Market Report @ Cold Chain Logistics Market: Partnership and Acquisitions In 2023, Americold Logistics, the largest publicly traded REIT specializing in temperature-controlled warehouses, made a strategic investment of $3.9 million for a 49% stake in RSA Cold Chain in Dubai. This investment strengthens Americold's presence and capabilities in the Middle East cold chain market. In 2022, UPS acquired a majority stake in Inovatec, a cold chain logistics company, expanding its reach with access to Inovatec's network of refrigerated warehouses across Europe and Asia. This strategic move strengthens UPS's capabilities in providing specialized cold chain solutions globally. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 368.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 1,245.2 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 321.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.5% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Temperature Type, Technology, Application, Service and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9595f742-a5e6-45d8-bd8f-4c8ad3253dd9/global-cold-chain-logistics-market-2024-2033-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Cold Chain Logistics Market 2024–2033 (By Billion) .png" width="668" />

Cold Chain Logistics Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Cold Chain Logistics Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Supply Chains : The COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the transportation and distribution of temperature-sensitive goods. Lockdown measures, border restrictions, and workforce shortages hindered the movement of essential products, including food, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies, through cold chain logistics networks.

Shift in Consumer Behavior : The pandemic-induced lockdowns and social distancing measures prompted a shift in consumer behavior towards online shopping and home delivery of groceries and pharmaceuticals. This surge in e-commerce demand for perishable goods necessitated adjustments in cold chain logistics operations to meet the increased volume and ensure product safety and quality during transportation and last-mile delivery.

Resilience Planning and Redundancy : Cold chain logistics providers are investing in resilience planning and redundancy measures to mitigate future disruptions. This includes diversifying supply chains, securing multiple transportation routes, and maintaining strategic stockpiles of critical supplies to ensure continuity of operations during emergencies.

Adoption of Digital Technologies : The accelerated adoption of digital technologies, such as IoT-enabled temperature monitoring devices, blockchain-based traceability solutions, and data analytics platforms, enhances visibility, transparency, and efficiency in cold chain logistics operations. By leveraging real-time data and analytics, companies can optimize routes, minimize wastage, and improve decision-making processes.

Strengthening Cold Chain Infrastructure : Investments in upgrading and expanding cold chain infrastructure, including refrigerated storage facilities, temperature-controlled vehicles, and cold chain packaging solutions, are essential for meeting the growing demand for cold chain logistics services. Enhanced infrastructure ensures the integrity and safety of temperature-sensitive products throughout the supply chain.

Collaboration and Partnerships : Collaboration among stakeholders in the cold chain logistics ecosystem, including logistics providers, food producers, pharmaceutical companies, and regulatory agencies, is crucial for building resilient and agile supply chains. Strategic partnerships enable knowledge sharing, resource pooling, and collective efforts to address common challenges and enhance industry standards.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Cold Chain Logistics Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Cold Chain Logistics Market – Regional Analysis

The Cold Chain Logistics Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America : In North America, a key trend in cold chain logistics is the increasing demand for fresh and organic foods, driven by consumer preferences for healthier options. Additionally, there's a growing focus on last-mile delivery solutions, with companies investing in advanced refrigerated delivery vehicles and innovative packaging to ensure product freshness during transit.

Europe : In Europe, one prominent trend is the adoption of sustainable cold chain practices, including the use of energy-efficient refrigeration systems and eco-friendly packaging materials. Another trend is the expansion of cold chain infrastructure in response to the growing e-commerce market, with investments in automated warehouses and temperature-controlled distribution centers.

Asia-Pacific : In the Asia-Pacific region, a significant trend is the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical cold chain market, fueled by increasing healthcare spending and regulatory reforms. Another trend is the adoption of cold chain technologies to support the export of perishable goods, such as seafood and fresh produce, to international markets, driving investments in refrigerated transportation and storage facilities.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) : In the LAMEA region, a notable trend is the development of cold chain networks to support the export of agricultural products, including fruits, vegetables, and flowers, to global markets. Additionally, there's a growing focus on improving cold chain infrastructure in urban areas to meet the rising demand for temperature-sensitive goods, particularly in the pharmaceutical and food sectors.

Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Temperature Type (Chilled, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Processed Foods, Frozen, Seafood, Meat & Poultry, Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts, Pharmaceuticals), By Technology (Refrigerated Storage, Refrigerated Transport), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Chemicals & Materials, Others), By Service (Storage, Transportation, Value-Added Services, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ee8af80b-790f-45e4-bb5f-0b560f25c8c0/global-cold-chain-logistics-market-2024-2033-by-temperature-type-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Cold Chain Logistics Market 2024–2033 (By Temperature Type).png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Cold Chain Logistics Market :



Americold Logistics LLC

Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

Swire Cold Storage Ltd.

Nichirei Corporation

Preferred Freezer Services LLC

Burris Logistics

AGRO Merchants Group

Kloosterboer Group B.V.

VersaCold Logistics Services

Interstate Cold Storage Inc.

Cloverleaf Cold Storage Co.

Henningsen Cold Storage Co.

United States Cold Storage Inc.

NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics

Trenton Cold Storage Inc. Others

The Cold Chain Logistics Market is segmented as follows:

By Temperature Type



Chilled



Fruits & Vegetables



Dairy Products



Bakery & Confectionery

Processed Foods

Frozen



Seafood



Meat & Poultry



Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts Pharmaceuticals

By Technology



Refrigerated Storage Refrigerated Transport

By Application



Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Chemicals & Materials Others

By Service



Storage

Transportation

Value-Added Services Others

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil Argentina

