Polaris Launches Polaris Adventures Elite To Better Help Small Outdoor Experience Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Polaris Adventures Elite offers more than 20 tools purpose-built for recreation rental businesses, helping them to ease the pains of day-to-day operations

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Adventures , the experience business of global powersports leader

Polaris (NYSE: PII ), today introduced

Polaris Adventures Elite, a suite of more than 20 tools created to help small, independent outdoor experience operators run their business more efficiently, and further advance the overall outdoor adventure experience for customers.

Polaris Adventures brings together a network of Outfitter locations to provide premium ride and drive experiences at epic destinations nationwide. With adventure experiences at over 250+ Outfitter locations, Polaris Adventures Outfitters offer worry-free half and full-day options for couples, families, and adventure groups in state-of-the-art Polaris vehicles. Visit polaris to learn more.

Continue Reading

From a custom-built, integrated reservation technology system to protections and risk management, Polaris Adventures Elite seamlessly integrates multiple business aspects into one platform to help deliver streamlined solutions for daily business operations and relieve common pain points for its Polaris Adventures Outfitters.

"We've heard from our outfitter partners that they originally got into the recreation rental industry as a way to incorporate their personal passion for the outdoors

into a business," said Gray Rentz, vice president and general manager, Polaris Experience. "At Polaris Adventures we have a similar mindset. Combining that with our knowledge and capabilities as a Fortune 500 company, we are focused on offering resources, like Polaris Adventures Elite, to help simplify the day-to-day operations and streamline backend systems. This means our Outfitters can spend more time focusing on what they love most – providing unique and localized outdoor experiences."

Currently, the reservation technology systems available in the market have limitations when used in the powersports space. Polaris Adventures recognized this as a common challenge for its Outfitters and applied their deep knowledge of the powersports rental industry to create a system that allows for multiple reservation types on a single platform – MPWR Book. This custom-built reservation technology can also be used for other business purposes like tracking maintenance of vehicles, inventory and more, greatly decreasing the administrative overhead and increasing overall visibility and efficiency. MPWR Book also simplifies the experience for the customer looking to book their next outdoor adventure.

"I think for the industry, Polaris Adventures is the best and these enhancements only improve the experience for Outfitters in general. Digitizing and automation of maintenance tracking is huge and will pay dividends," said Jon Berry, owner of Pocono Outdoor Adventure Tours. "I love the concept of MPWR Book, we'll no longer need to fit little square pegs into a round hole – having a system tailored

to our specific needs and simplified is exactly what is needed."

Since its launch in 2017, Polaris Adventures has become a leading powersports vehicles' rental program, creating opportunities for customers to get outside, try new activities, or even new models for those who may already own a powersports vehicle. Polaris Adventures has grown to offer adventure experiences at over 250+ Outfitter locations across the U.S. and Canada, as well as experiences in Mexico and New Zealand.



To learn more visit

href="" rel="nofollow" polari .



About Polaris Adventures

Polaris Adventures brings together a network of Outfitter locations to provide premium ride and drive experiences at epic destinations nationwide. With adventure experiences at over 250+ Outfitter locations, Polaris Adventures Outfitters offer worry-free half and full-day options for couples, families, and adventure groups in state-of-the-art Polaris vehicles. Visit polaris to learn more.



About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII ) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe.



SOURCE Polaris Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED