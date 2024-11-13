Westbank And PG&E Propose Net Zero Community In Downtown San Jose

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Data Center Paired with Development Meets City's Future Needs with Clean Solution

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a partnership led by developer

Westbank and Pacific and Electric Company (PG&E) announced a proposal for an innovative net zero community. Located in downtown San Jose, the project will develop three new data centers and upwards of 4,000 residential units. The partners shared the news alongside San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan at PG&E's 2024 Innovation Summit .

The proposal would transform downtown San Jose by responding to demand for both artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data centers and housing. The clean energy solution also supports San Jose's commitment to a net zero future.

"San Jose is no stranger to innovation that changes the world," said Mayor Matt Mahan. "We are a laboratory for the future - and in our city, that future is net zero. This project proposed by Westbank and PG&E has the potential to change the way that our cities are built, developed and powered for the better, and we're going to do everything we can at City Hall to support its success."

PG&E will power the area, delivering approximately 200 megawatts of energy for the three data centers. A district energy system will connect the data centers and surrounding community. The system allows excess heat from the data centers to be harnessed and repurposed to provide heating and hot water to neighboring buildings.

Using the excess heat, rather than letting it go to waste, reduces the investment needed to build out the electric, low-carbon system. Additional benefits include:



More efficient use of the electricity powering the data centers.

Lower electricity costs for tenants connected to the district energy system.

Helping to reduce the carbon footprints of the buildings connected to the district energy system. Supporting more cost effective and sustainable future development in downtown San Jose.

"This initiative is about addressing the need for housing and AI infrastructure while at the same time creating more inspiring communities that respond meaningfully to climate change. In PG&E we have found a partner who shares our vision and commitment. We're looking forward to realizing this initiative together," said Westbank CEO Ian Gillespie.

"Our proposed net zero community with Westbank and the city of San Jose represents the future for our hometowns. It's also an example of how strong partnerships help us enable California's prosperity. California is leading the energy transition for our nation and the people of PG&E are proud to power that growth," said PG&E Corporation CEO Patti Poppe.

Plug and Play, a global innovation platform, plans to be the first tenant in the proposed community with their AI Center of Excellence. PG&E is a founding partner of this center, which will include an accelerator, exhibition halls and a learning center for students and small business owners.

Media can access videos, still photos

and news releases here: 2024 PG&E Innovation Summit - Multimedia Access Link .

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG ), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than sixteen million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit

pge

and

pge/news



About Westbank

Westbank is a practice dedicated to the creation of inspiring environments, with a body of work that includes residential, hotels, retail, workspace, district energy, affordable housing, exhibitions and public art. The net zero community in San Jose is being developed in partnership by Westbank , Peterson

and OPTrust .

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED