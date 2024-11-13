The Joint Commission Issues Sentinel Event Alert To Help Prepare Healthcare Organizations For Environmental Disasters

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With natural disasters on the rise, alert provides recommendations to preserve patient safety

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate change has exponentially increased the number of weather and climate-related disasters since 1980. The United States has experienced 396 weather and climate disasters in that timeframe, resulting in a cost of over $2.78 trillion. Increasing disasters have also caused more deaths due to natural disasters, with 2,101 fatalities occurring in the United States since January 2020.[1]

Whenever a disaster occurs, healthcare organizations must rapidly evacuate or shelter in place everyone on-site - patients, healthcare workers and others.

To support healthcare organizations in implementing proactive risk management strategies, The Joint Commission has issued Sentinel Event Alert,“Environmental disasters: Preparing to safely evacuate or shelter in place .” This alert outlines steps for healthcare organizations to consider as they prepare for weather and climate-related disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, floods and extreme heat.

Joint Commission Emergency Management (EM) standards require healthcare organizations to have a comprehensive EM program that provides a systematic analysis for planning and decision-making. The EM program structure can respond to any type of emergency through an all-hazards approach.

To assist in safe evacuation or sheltering in place during an environmental disaster, the Sentinel Event Alert suggests that healthcare organizations consider taking the following actions:

Revisit and update emergency plans.Establish and build collaborative relationships.Develop a resilient communications infrastructure.Plan how to meet essential needs and provide care to staff and patients.Plan and practice how to evacuate and shelter in place.

“As we witness the devastating impact of recent hurricanes in Florida, we remember the critical importance of emergency preparedness,” says Elizabeth Mort, MD, MPH, vice president and chief medical officer, The Joint Commission.“Disasters of this magnitude can compromise patient safety and disrupt essential care if healthcare organizations do not have the necessary resources and strategies to respond to these emergencies effectively. The recommendations listed in the Sentinel Event Alert, as well as The Joint Commission's related requirements on emergency management, can help healthcare organizations protect patients and healthcare workers during an environmental disaster.”

The Sentinel Event Alert also reviews other related Joint Commission requirements and provides resources and references. The full alert is available on The Joint Commission website . It may be reproduced if credited to The Joint Commission.

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. Learn more about The Joint Commission at .

