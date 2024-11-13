Resprop Awarded Management Of Ridley At Waterset Apartments In Apollo Beach, Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

APOLLO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ResProp Management is now providing full-service property management for Ridley at Waterset Apartments. Blending luxury with comfort, Ridley at Waterset provides a peaceful environment near the vibrant Tampa Bay area.With over 400 units of studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments, ranging from 732 to 1,500 square feet, there's a floor plan for everyone. Each apartment includes stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, smart home technology, walk-in tiled showers, and unique floor plans. The pet-friendly community also provides residents with a pet spa, a dog park, outdoor patio, resort-style pool, fitness center, game lounge, coworking station, and study areas.“We are incredibly excited to add The Ridley at Waterset to our growing Gulf-region portfolio. We look forward to serving the residents of Apollo Beach with the highest level of care and service. We are deeply grateful to Woodfield Development for entrusting us with this exceptional property, and we're eager to build a strong, lasting partnership with them. The Ridley at Waterset represents the best of what ResProp stands for, and we can't wait to elevate this community together.” states Trent Davis, Director of Business DevelopmentLocated in the heart of Apollo Beach, life at Ridley at Waterset offers residents a perfect blend of comfort and coastal living. The Apollo Beach area is known for its waterfront dining, scenic parks, and outdoor recreation, with spots like Apollo Beach Nature Preserve and the Manatee Viewing Center just minutes away. For those who enjoy staying active, Waterset's trails and resort-style amenities provide plenty of opportunities. Whether you're seeking relaxation, outdoor adventures, or a short commute to Tampa Bay, Ridley at Waterset places it all within reach.“We are thrilled to take over the flagship asset that is Ridley at Waterset and further grow our footprint in the Tampa Bay area. We are very excited to work with Woodfield Development and are looking forward for a long, successful relationship” states Connor Mitchell, Area Regional Manager.About Woodfield Development:Founded in 2005, Woodfield Development was established with a mission to approach luxury apartment development differently. From the beginning, the focus has been on creating exceptional housing experiences by drawing on deep industry expertise and maintaining a flexible, responsive approach. Instead of managing construction and property operations in-house, Woodfield leverages local knowledge and strong partnerships to source top contractors for each project. With more than 60 high-quality communities developed, the company has consistently delivered strong results for investors, successfully navigating market challenges and emerging even stronger.About ResProp Management:Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

