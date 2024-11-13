Belal Hamideh Law Opens LA Sunset Office

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Los Angeles Personal Injury Lawyer Belal Hamideh Represents Truck Accident Victims

Belal Hamideh Expands His Practice to an Office On Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles

- Belal HamidehLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Belal Hamideh, an experienced accident lawyer in Los Angeles , recently opened a new office on Sunset Boulevard. Through this, Mr. Hamideh will be able to better serve clients throughout the Los Angeles area.Mr. Hamideh's new office is in Sunset Plaza, at the address 4325 Sunset Boulevard, #201, Los Angeles, CA, 90029.For several years, Mr. Hamideh has represented clients throughout California from his office in Long Beach. In that time, Mr. Hamideh has secured more than $100 million for his clients in damages and compensation.He has successfully handled more than, as of this writing, 1500 cases. Those have included cases involving vehicular accidents, slip and fall cases, truck accidents, and many others.Additionally, Mr. Hamideh serves as a workers' comp attorney in Los Angeles . He has helped workers across a wide range of industries to be able to receive compensation for injuries that they suffered while working.Having been named one of“The Top 40 Under 40” by The National Trial Lawyers, Mr. Hamideh has also been named a“Rising Star” by Super Lawyers. He maintains a five star rating on both Google and Yelp.Mr. Hamideh works on contingency. This means that his clients do not have to pay him out of their pocket. Rather, they pay Mr. Hamideh from their eventual compensation, what they receive for their case. If Mr. Hamideh does not win his clients' compensation, then Mr. Hamideh forgoes payment. Mr. Hamideh wins 99% of his cases.For more information about finding an auto injury lawyer in Los Angeles, contacting a workers comp attorney in Los Angeles, or to make a press inquiry, contact Belal Hamideh's LA office at (213) 263-6131.

