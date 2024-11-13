ATTO And IBM Introduce Pioneering Tape Storage Solutions For Virtual & Hyperconverged Infrastructures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATTO XstreamCORE intelligent bridge and IBM Diamondback Tape Library solution

ATTO and IBM will showcase ATTO's XstreamCORE Ethernet-to-SAS bridge integration with IBM's Diamondback tape libraries at SC24 in Atlanta

- Christine Teale, Director, Tape Development, IBMAMHERST, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ATTO , Inc., a global leader in and storage connectivity solutions, announced today that ATTO XstreamCORE Intelligent Bridges will be included as a supported solution in the IBM System Storage Interoperation Center (SSIC) for IBM tape storage libraries. This development offers solutions that connect IBM tape libraries to Ethernet for open compute, hybrid-cloud, and hyperscale data centers.In addition, ATTO and IBM will showcase an ATTO XstreamCORE intelligent bridge and IBM Diamondback Tape Library solution in booth 4345 at SC24, November 17-22, at the Georgia World Congress Center.In an era of relentless data growth, migrating data to cost-effective storage tiers remains a significant challenge. ATTO and IBM's joint solutions address this by seamlessly connecting SAS tape drives to standard Ethernet networks via iSCSI. This innovative approach offers increased flexibility, cost-effective storage management, and optimized performance for virtualized environments, making it an ideal solution for organizations seeking to simplify and secure their data storage strategies."IBM is excited to collaborate with ATTO to deliver powerful, flexible tape storage solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Christine Teale, Director, Tape Development, IBM. "These solutions provide a robust, scalable, and secure way to manage and protect data."Solution Benefits:.Seamless Integration: Easily integrate IBM tape libraries into virtual and hyperconverged environments..Simplified Data Management: Offload inactive data from virtual machines to cost-effective tape storage..Improved Efficiency: Streamline backup and recovery processes for virtualized workloads..Enhanced Scalability: Scale tape storage capacity to meet the growing demands of modern data centers."Our collaboration with IBM is redefining tape storage for today and tomorrow, offering solutions that combine robust performance with the flexibility and security needed in modern data-centric environments," said Tim Klein, President and CEO of ATTO Technology.These solutions are ideal for various applications, including mobile and edge data collection, remote data centers, data migration in diverse environments, high-performance computing (HPC), media and entertainment (M&E), financial sectors requiring robust data protection, and large-scale data centers prioritizing Ethernet connectivity.For more information on ATTO and IBM solutions, visit:Learn more about IBM Diamondback Tape Libraries:Learn more about ATTO XstreamCORE 8100T:ABOUT ATTOFor over 35 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works closely with its partners to create the world's best end-to-end data delivery, management and storage solutions.ABOUT IBM STORAGEInternational Business Machines Corporation is an American multinational information technology company headquartered in Armonk, New York, with operations in over 170 countries. IBM offers a full range of tape storage products including drives, autoloaders, libraries, virtual tape systems, IBM Storage Archive software, IBM Storage Deep Archive object storage and Hybrid solutions.All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

