Packed With Purpose Wins USA Today Best Gift For Foodies

Black-Owned Spotlight Gift Basket voted Readers' Choice Award winner

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Packed with Purpose (PwP), a Certified Woman-Owned and B Corp gifting company, is proud to announce its Black-Owned Spotlight Gift Basket has been voted as the Best Gift for Foodies in the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The Packed with Purpose Black-Owned Spotlight Gift Basket has been voted by USA Today 10Best Readers as the Best Gift for Foodies. This delicious assortment of treats - including cookies, chips, popcorn, and cold brew coffee - shines a spotlight on Black-Owned businesses and important community initiatives.

Readers voted the Black-Owned Spotlight Gift Basket #1 after a panel of subject matter experts and USA Today 10Best editors nominated 20 food-centric items. The winning gift basket features a mouthwatering assortment of treats that shine a light on Black-Owned businesses and support initiatives like increasing food access, ending relationship violence, and helping youth in need. Inside, you'll find:



Crunchy, allergen-free chocolate chip cookies

Baked real cheddar cheese balls

Gourmet seasoned potato chips

Crispy, bite-size brown sugar cookies

Refreshing cold brew coffee

Premium-crafted non-alcoholic grapefruit sparkling apéritif An artful booklet that showcases the meaningful impact our gifts create

The contents of the Black-Owned Spotlight Gift Basket are made by, and support, the following organizations: Partake Foods , BLK & BOLD , Pipcorn , Symphony Chips , Junita's Jar , Hella Cocktail Co. , PwP Treats , and Mocktail Club .

"We are elated and gratified that USA Today readers voted our Black-Owned Spotlight Gift Basket as their favorite gift for foodies this holiday season," said Packed with Purpose Founder and CEO Leeatt Rothschild. "The real stars in all of our baskets are the incredible organizations who craft the amazing goodies inside and work hard to help their communities. We're thrilled that this recognition will help more people discover these worthy organizations and their delicious products."

About Packed with Purpose

Packed with Purpose is a Certified Woman-Owned and B Corp business that embeds social and environmental impact into the everyday act of gift giving. From preserving the environment, to investing in women & diverse-owned businesses, to employing adults with barriers to employment, their distinctively curated gift boxes result in a unique gifting experience that is as inspiring as it is impressive. Companies choose Packed with Purpose to strengthen relationships with clients, employees, or prospects with gifts for every budget or occasion through seamless ordering, branding and customization. Founded in 2016, the company has ranked in the top 10% of Inc 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S in 2021 and 2022.

