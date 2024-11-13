ASJ Open Forum Announces Breakthrough Inaugural Impact Factor Of 1.6

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Recognized in the Top 50% of Surgical Journals

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASJ Open Forum (ASJOF ), the open-access companion journal to Aesthetic Surgery Journal (ASJ), is thrilled to announce the achievement of a 1.6 impact factor, ranking it in the top 50% of surgical journals worldwide. This milestone reflects the journal's growing influence within the international scientific community and underscores the quality of research being produced and shared within the field of aesthetic surgery.



Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum

Since its inception six years ago, ASJ Open Forum has served as a critical resource for innovative studies, developments in aesthetic surgery, and videos to supplement education. The new Impact Factor is a testament to the rigorous research and valuable insights contributed by experts worldwide with credit to Founding Editor-in-Chief Dr. Foad Nahai, Editor Emeritus Dr. Jeffrey M. Kenkel, and current Editor-in-Chief Dr. Al Aly.



Dr. Al Aly shared, "This milestone is a collective achievement, driven by the expertise of our editorial team and the dedication of all its contributors. Achieving an Impact Factor so quickly highlights the journal's reach and influence, underscoring the importance of Open Access in advancing aesthetic surgery."



"The rapid success of ASJ Open Forum reflects our dedication to high-quality, innovative content, including Video Articles, Roundtables, and Commentaries," said Dr. Jeffrey M. Kenkel, Editor-in-Chief of Aesthetic Surgery Journal. "As the top open-access journal in aesthetic surgery, ASJ Open Forum ensures an efficient publication process, with decisions in under 30 days and online publication within a week of acceptance. Indexed in key databases like PubMed Central, ESCI, and DOAJ, the journal achieves global visibility and impact-covering topics from body contouring and oculoplastic surgery to artificial intelligence, ASJ Open Forum supports a range of article types and enriches scholarly communication, deepening the understanding of complex techniques."



As an official publication of The Aesthetic Society , ASJ Open Forum not only broadens the journal's readership but also significantly enhances the collective knowledge within aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, making groundbreaking research accessible to practitioners, researchers, and the broader academic community.



About ASJ Open Forum

ASJ Open Forum

(ASJOF ) is an international, peer-reviewed, award-winning Open Access journal that publishes cutting-edge research and clinical advancements in aesthetic surgery. Known for its commitment to open scientific dialogue, ASJ Open Forum provides a wide array of article formats including original research, reviews, case studies, and video content that supports continued education and clinical development. With innovative video publications, ASJOF has created a rich visual repository, featuring clinical demonstrations, expert roundtables, and in-depth commentaries designed to advance learning for both seasoned professionals and new practitioners.



About The Aesthetic Society:

The Aesthetic Society

is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 4,000 national and international members. Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally.



Media Contact:

[email protected]



(562) 799-2356

SOURCE Aesthetic Surgery Journal

