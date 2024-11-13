Vantiva Receives Facilities Management Innovation Of The Year Award From Proptech Breakthrough

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Innovation in the Global Industry

NORCROSS, Ga., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiva

(Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global connectivity leader, today announced that Vantiva Smart StorageTM V1.0 has been named "Facilities Management Innovation of the Year" in the 4th annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by PropTech Breakthrough,

a leading independent intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe.

Vantiva

Vantiva Smart StorageTM V1.0, part of Vantiva's Smart Spaces solution suite, offers unified IoT management tailored specifically for self-storage facilities. The solution integrates IoT subsystems into a single, user-friendly platform serving as a "single pane of glass" that allows for real-time monitoring and control of diverse products and operational subsystems, including HVAC, access control, security cameras, and environmental sensors. The platform works seamlessly with both new and existing devices from various manufacturers, ensuring flexibility and future-proofing investments.

With Vantiva Smart StorageTM V1.0, facility managers can oversee and optimize multiple sites from any location. The platform provides detailed data insights and remote management capabilities, allowing for proactive maintenance, energy savings, and immediate response to security or environmental alerts. Automating routine tasks such as lock checks and site walkthroughs reduces operational downtime.

The platform ensures easy on-boarding and operation with a high-touch Software-as-a-Service model. Vantiva creates intuitive custom dashboards with views for site managers and corporate stakeholders. This SaaS model includes comprehensive customer support, covering needs assessment, dashboard customization, user training, and ongoing assistance, simplifying its use across various levels of technical expertise.

"Vantiva's level of integration and comprehensive control is unprecedented in the self-storage industry, setting a new standard for facility management. The self-storage sector has historically been underserved by technology. Providers are looking for ways to navigate challenges such as the need for robust connectivity, simplified site management, and enhanced tenant experiences," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "Vantiva Smart StorageTM V1.0 is transforming facility management and tenant experiences by addressing the long-overlooked technology needs of the self-storage industry. Providers now have an opportunity to radically modernize operations. Congratulations to Vantiva on being our pick for 'Facilities Management Innovation of the Year!'"

"We have designed a streamlined solution that meets the evolving expectations of tech-savvy tenants and forward-thinking self-storage operators. By improving safety, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction, we're positioning our valued self-storage operators to compete more effectively in a market that demands modern, connected solutions," said Reza Raji, Senior Vice President, Smart Spaces IoT at Vantiva. "Thank you to PropTech Breakthrough for recognizing our efforts to address the long-standing technology gaps in the industry while setting a new benchmark for future technological advancements."

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI). Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group's relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.

Following the acquisition of CommScope's Home Networks in January 2024, Vantiva continues its 130-year legacy as a global leader in the connected home market. Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit PropTechBreakthrough .

SOURCE Vantiva

