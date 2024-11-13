Able2change Recovery: Strengthening Relationships Through Addiction Recovery In Orange County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Able2Change Orange County Drug & Alcohol Rehab offers comprehensive addiction recovery services that prioritize the & wellness of the individual.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Able2Change Orange County Drug & Alcohol Rehab is proud to offer comprehensive addiction recovery services that prioritize not only the health and wellness of the individual but also the restoration of relationships affected by substance abuse. Established in 1999, Able2Change Recovery has been a trusted resource in helping individuals overcome addiction and rebuild their lives, offering expert care for those struggling with drug and alcohol abuse, dual-diagnosis conditions, and related issues.

Addiction is a multifaceted disease that impacts not just the person struggling with substance use, but their loved ones as well. Families often experience emotional strain, communication breakdowns, trust issues, and financial stress due to addiction. Able2Change Recovery recognizes the importance of addressing these relational challenges during treatment and provides clients and their families with the tools and support they need to rebuild their connections and improve communication.

Able2Change Recovery's holistic approach includes personalized care plans, individual and group therapy, and family counseling. These services are designed to address both the physical and emotional aspects of addiction recovery, with a focus on improving communication and creating healthier family dynamics.

Key Features of Able2Change Recovery's Programs:

Addiction Treatment: Specialized programs for drug and alcohol abuse, dual-diagnosis, and other co-occurring disorders.

Family Therapy: A cornerstone of treatment, helping families address the emotional and relational impacts of addiction.

Group Therapy & Support Groups: Providing a community of individuals facing similar challenges, fostering mutual understanding and healing.

Detox Services: Safe and supervised detox programs to help individuals manage withdrawal symptoms and prepare for the recovery process.

Comprehensive Care: Treatment plans that integrate physical, emotional, and psychological support to promote long-term recovery.

Able2Change Recovery emphasizes the importance of communication during the recovery process. Addiction often causes communication breakdowns, dishonesty, avoidance, and aggression within relationships. Through specialized therapy and support, clients learn how to rebuild trust, express themselves honestly, and practice active listening-critical skills that lead to stronger, healthier relationships.

Services Available:

Drug & Alcohol Rehab

Detox Programs

Dual-Diagnosis Treatment

Family Therapy

Group Counseling & Support Groups

Personalized Care Plans for Recovery

Able2Change Recovery is located at 31501 Rancho Viejo Rd, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675. Open 24/7, the center is committed to providing flexible and accessible care for individuals at any stage of their recovery journey.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction and its impact on relationships, contact Able2Change Recovery today. To learn more about their services or to schedule a consultation, visit Able2Change Recovery or call (949) 334-5698.

About Able2Change Recovery

Founded in 1999, Able2Change Recovery is an Orange County-based addiction treatment center specializing in drug and alcohol rehab, detox services, and dual-diagnosis care. The center's mission is to provide individuals and families with the support, resources, and guidance needed to overcome addiction and rebuild their lives. With 24/7 availability, Able2Change Recovery offers personalized treatment plans designed to foster long-term recovery and emotional healing.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact: Able2Change Orange County Drug & Alcohol Rehab

Phone: (949) 334-5698

Email: ...

Website:

Saralyn Cohen

Able To Change Recovery

+1 949-994-4377

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.