BWE Arranges $43.2M HUD 221(D) 4 New Construction Loan For Market Rate Multifamily Property In Flagstaff, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BWE , a national commercial and multifamily mortgage company, announced today that it has secured a $43,237,400 HUD 221(d)(4) loan to finance the development of Canyon del Rio Village, a 170-unit, Class A market-rate apartment community in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Townhouse Style Units (Two-5-Plex Buildings)

Apartment Flats (Two 4-Story 56-Plexes and One 3- and 4-Story 48-Plex)

Lilla Abegg-Swanson, Senior Vice President and James Swanson, Executive Vice President from BWE's Scottsdale office, originated the financing through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development's 221(d)(4) Mortgage Insurance Program on behalf of the borrower, Westates Companies. The HUD-insured financing provides for a combined construction and permanent loan for Market Rate multifamily projects. This 40-year fully amortized loan is non-recourse and fully assumable.

"We're grateful to collaborate with our client Westates Companies to secure favorable financing that will allow them to create much-needed housing in Flagstaff, Arizona," said Lilla Swanson.

"Canyon del Rio Village will meet the need for new multifamily housing in the growing – but underserved - area of Flagstaff, Arizona" stated Kim Taynton, Vice President, and Senior Underwriter.

"Working alongside the Westates Companies team has proven that dedication, perseverance, and hard work pays off. Westates Companies has decades of continuous success because of a team with extensive experience within all aspects of development." said Jim Swanson, Executive Vice President BWE.

Property Details/Information

Located at a prime central location in Flagstaff, Arizona, Canyon Del Rio Village will provide 170-units of Class A rental housing that will be part of a larger 263-acre mixed use development known as Canyon Del Rio. The mixed-use development is expected to contain a mixture of single-family housing, community retail, office, and other complementary uses in what promises to be a preeminent master planned community in the City of Flagstaff.

Canyon Del Rio Village will be one of Flagstaff's best located and sought-after apartment communities. The units will be well-appointed with features such as nine-foot ceilings, smart locks, smart thermostats, ceiling height kitchen cabinets, built-in closet organizers that increase storage and shelf space by more than 200% from standard offerings, high quality luxury vinyl plank flooring with carpeted bedrooms, quartz counters, and stainless steel and Energy Star rated appliances including in-unit washers and dryers. The 160 "flats" will have one covered parking space while the 10 townhome units will each have their own attached two-car garage. Amenities feature a clubhouse with fitness center, a children's play area, walking trails, fire pits and pool. The 3- and 4-story buildings will be elevator-served, a highly desirable building amenity in Flagstaff.

About BWE

BWE is a national, full-service commercial and multifamily mortgage banking company committed to elevating real estate financing. Putting clients' goals first, our experienced and trusted team offer comprehensive capital solutions with unparalleled local market insights across our 40+ offices and national servicing platform.

For further information:

Contact

Jim Swanson

Executive Vice President – Scottsdale

602-625-5024

[email protected]

Lilla Abegg-Swanson

Senior Vice President – Scottsdale

602-317-8798

[email protected]

