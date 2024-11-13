Minnesota Dental Association Stands Firm In Support Of Water Fluoridation For Improved Public Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota Association (MDA) today reaffirmed its commitment to supporting water fluoridation as a safe, effective, and essential public measure for preventing tooth decay and promoting overall oral health. Citing decades of scientific research and endorsements from leading health organizations, the MDA joins national dental associations and health experts in underscoring the role of fluoride in ensuring that Minnesota communities have access to one of the simplest, most cost-effective tools for dental health improvement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has long recognized water fluoridation as one of the top ten public health achievements of the 20th century, reducing tooth decay by at least 25% in children and adults. Fluoride in community water supplies acts as a natural preventive, strengthening tooth enamel and helping to reverse early signs of decay. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, more than 98% of Minnesota residents who receive water from public systems benefit from fluoridated water.

"Water fluoridation is a critical measure in combating dental disease, especially in underserved populations where access to dental care may be limited," said MDA President Dr. Alejandro Aguirre. "Fluoride's protective benefits span all ages and income levels, and by supporting water fluoridation, we are investing in the health of all Minnesotans."

Research consistently shows that water fluoridation reduces the need for costly dental treatments, reduces health disparities, and decreases time lost from work or school due to oral pain or dental visits. In addition, the U.S. Public Health Service, American Dental Association, World Health Organization, and American Academy of Pediatrics all support community water fluoridation as a valuable tool in disease prevention.

Water fluoridation provides a low-cost, equitable health benefit to individuals and families who might otherwise go without preventive dental care.

The Minnesota Dental Association encourages all residents, policymakers, and community leaders to support water fluoridation as a cornerstone of public health and a means of achieving a healthier future for every Minnesotan.

The Minnesota Dental Association (MDA) represents dentists in the state and is committed to advancing the oral health of Minnesota's citizens through education, advocacy, and support for the dental profession. The MDA is proud to advocate for policies that improve access to dental care and enhance the quality of care for all Minnesotans.

