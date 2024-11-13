Flagstaff Storage LLC Expands With 270 First Floor Units Adding Surplus To The Flagstaff Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstaff Ranch Self Storage has introduced a highly anticipated storage option to West Flagstaff, adding convenient drive-up 5x10 and 10x10 storage units. This expansion adds 270 units to the facility, increasing the total unit count to 1,158. In a report, Flagstaff Storage said, "With this new addition Flagstaff Ranch now sits at 45% occupied; we realize Flagstaff is overbuilt but we know this surplus will serve Flagstaff for the years ahead".



Flagstaff Ranch Self Storage office at 2600 S Flagstaff Ranch Road featuring the new building on the right

Continue Reading

Flagstaff Ranch was originally built in 2015 and has been expanding ever since with this newest phase coming to completion at the end of 2024. Over the years, Flagstaff residents have expressed a desire for direct access to smaller units without the hassle of

elevators or multi-story facilities. Flagstaff Ranch Self Storage answers the call, bringing enhanced accessibility and convenience to local storage solutions.



On 13 acres, Flagstaff Ranch Self Storage is the largest storage facility in Northern Arizona. In addition to these new drive-up units, the facility offers first-floor climate-controlled storage, spacious indoor RV and boat storage, and now, convenient options for small unit access – making it a one-stop storage solution for Flagstaff and Northern Arizona residents.

Future Development

In addition to this storage expansion, Flagstaff Storage is actively developing a 27,000-sf office and warehouse building to serve local business storage and operational needs. The company also owns two large commercial lots for storage development, including a 4.2-acre parcel strategically located at Flagstaff

Pulliam Airpark anticipating the growth along John Westly Powell Boulevard.

About us

Flagstaff Storage has been a family-owned and operated business since the mid-1990's and has won "The Best of Flagstaff" storage category for the past seven years. The company is the owner and developer of Woodlands Village and Flagstaff Ranch Self Storage, with nearly 2,400 units across these facilities, making it a trusted local choice for affordable, convenient storage solutions in Flagstaff.

Contact Information



(928) 774-7867

Address: 2600 S Flagstaff Ranch Rd., Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM; Saturday, 10 AM – 4 PM; Sunday, Closed

Past News:

SOURCE Flagstaff Storage

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED