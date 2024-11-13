Chanel Georges Of Host Healthcare Honored Among SIA's Global Power 150 Women In Staffing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Georges joins a distinguished group of women driving change in the staffing sector.

OMAHA, Neb.

, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions , one of the nation's leading healthcare talent ecosystems, proudly congratulates Chanel Georges, Executive Vice President at Host Healthcare, a Medical Solutions brand, for her inclusion on the 2024 SIA Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list . Released annually by Staffing Analysts, the Global Power 150 list honors women whose achievements and impact continue to shape the staffing industry worldwide.

Since joining Host Healthcare

in 2016 as a recruitment specialist, Georges has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to growth, playing a pivotal role in the company's expansion. Over the past eight years, she has advanced through key roles, particularly excelling in her leadership of the operations department.

In her current role as Executive Vice President, Georges spearheads strategic initiatives with Medical Solutions and oversees Host Healthcare's daily operations, guiding a high-performing team and fostering a culture of excellence. Beyond her professional achievements, Georges is also a dedicated advocate for youth empowerment, actively volunteering with HEY Operation, a non-profit organization supporting vulnerable youth.

"Chanel embodies the very best of our industry with her commitment to growth, innovation, and empowering those around her," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, CEO of Medical Solutions. "Her leadership and dedication have not only strengthened Host Healthcare but have also elevated our entire organization. We're thrilled to see her hard work and passion recognized on this prestigious list."

According to SIA, despite economic uncertainties, the Global Power 150 have demonstrated remarkable forethought managing growth and expansion. Whether through mergers and acquisitions, the development of new service lines or global expansion efforts, these leaders have shown an ability to repeatedly adapt and capitalize on

opportunities.



To view the full 2024 Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list, visit .

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems - connecting nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, local contract, PRN, and domestic and international direct hire.

For more information about Medical Solutions, visit

.



SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED