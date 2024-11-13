(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Sprinkler Pipes 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fire sprinkler pipes market is forecasted to grow by USD 5.57 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report on the fire sprinkler pipes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing applications of fire sprinkler pipes, push toward mandatory installation of fire sprinklers, and easy installation of fire sprinkler systems.

The fire sprinkler pipes market is segmented as below:

By Application



Commercial

Residential Industrial

By Material



Steel

Copper Others

By Region



APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa South America

This study identifies the technological advancements in fire sprinklers as one of the prime reasons driving the fire sprinkler pipes market growth during the next few years. Also, growing mergers and acquisitions among market vendors and development of corrosion-resistant fire sprinkler pipes will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the fire sprinkler pipes market covers the following areas:



Fire sprinkler pipes market sizing

Fire sprinkler pipes market forecast Fire sprinkler pipes market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fire sprinkler pipes market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Aliaxis Holdings SA

API Group Corp.

Aquatherm L.P.

ASC Engineered Solutions

IPEX BRANDING INC.

JM Eagle Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Mueller Water Products Inc.

NIBCO INC.

Spears Manufacturing Co.

Tata Steel Ltd.

The Lubrizol Corp.

The Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Co. Inc.

The Supreme Industries Ltd.

Uponor Corp.

Victaulic Co.

Viking Group Inc.

Zekelman Industries Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp.

