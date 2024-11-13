Leading Factor Driving The Non-Woven Fabrics Market In 2024: Rising Demand For Non-Woven In The Healthcare Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Non-Woven Fabrics Global Report 2024

Non-Woven Fabrics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The non-woven fabrics market has shown strong growth, projected to grow from $13.88 billion in 2023 to $14.85 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 7.0%, driven by hygiene products, medical applications, consumer demand, and environmental considerations.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market?

The non-woven fabrics market will reach $18.52 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.7%, driven by health awareness, automotive demand, and construction growth. Trends include antimicrobial properties, geotextiles, and adoption in agriculture.

Access Key Market Data and Trends with a Free Sample Report on the Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market:



What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Non-Woven Fabrics Market?

Growing demand for non-woven materials in healthcare is supporting the non-woven fabrics market. Nonwovens, fibers held together by bonding or interlocking, are increasingly used in cost-effective healthcare products like disposable and reusable surgical gowns, drapes, gloves, and tool wraps.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Non-Woven Fabrics Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Jinsheng Huihuang (Group) Co. Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Avintiv Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, P.H. Glatfelter Company, Glatfelter Corporation, Action Nonwovens Inc., Lydall Inc., TWE Group Inc., Suominen Corporation, Johns Manville Corporation, Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd., Kingsafe Group, Fitesa S.A..

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Non-Woven Fabrics Market Size?

The proliferation of new technologies is a prominent trend in the non-woven fabrics industry, driving significant growth across the textile industry. These advancements are set to lower production costs, making large-scale production of nonwoven textiles more commercially viable.

What Are The Segments In The Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market?

1) By Technology: Spunbond, Wet Laid, Dry Laid, Air laid

2) By Product: Polyester, Polypropylene, Nylon

3) By End User: Industrial, Hygiene Industry, Agriculture

Asia-Pacific: Largest Region in the Non-Woven Fabrics Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the non-woven fabrics global market in 2023, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Non-Woven Fabrics Market Defined?

Nonwoven fabrics are materials made from long fibers or staples that are chemically, thermally, or mechanically bonded together. These fabrics are used in making disposable or durable items like clothing, shoe linings, and synthetic leather, and they offer various functional properties.

The Non-Woven Fabrics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Non-Woven Fabrics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into non-woven fabrics market size, non-woven fabrics market drivers and trends, non-woven fabrics global market major players, non-woven fabrics competitors' revenues, non-woven fabrics global market positioning, and non-woven fabrics market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Nonwoven Filtration Global Market Report 2024



Fabrics Global Market Report 2024



Cooling Fabrics Global Market Report 2024



What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.