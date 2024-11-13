SKLAR KIRSH NAMED“BEST LAW FIRM” BY BEST LAWYERS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Founding Partner Jeffrey Sklar

Founding Partner Andrew Kirsh

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that it has been recognized by Best Lawyers® Best Law Firms® 2025 among the nation's elite law firms. This is the 15th edition of the publication.“Over the past decade, these awards have cemented their place as one of the most respected, utilized and comprehensive guides to excellence, serving as a trusted resource for both clients and legal professionals seeking distinguished representation in a diverse array of practice areas,” states the publisher.“This edition features firms that have not only achieved the highest standards of legal expertise but also have a proven track record of success across a range of complex and dynamic legal issues.”Sklar Kirsh's practices include corporate, real estate, entertainment, litigation and bankruptcy law founded by attorneys from nationally and internationally recognized firms who provide top-tier legal services in an entrepreneurial, sophisticated and focused manner.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

+ +1 3106016008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.