Gameabove Sports Announces Partnership With Kovacs Institute On Global Sports Performance Consultation

Partnership Aims to Support Current and Future Investments With Latest Performance Sciences

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GameAbove Sports, a company focused on global sports business development, strategic investments, and empowering athletes, today announced a partnership with Kovacs Institute for strategic sports performance consultation for current and future sports partnerships. This significant commitment underscores GameAbove's continuous strategic expansion into sports and its dedication to building long-term success for and teams.

Kovacs Institute

Dr. Mark Kovacs

Kovacs Institute, led by Dr. Mark Kovacs, is internationally recognized for its comprehensive, science-based approach to optimizing human performance in sports, business, and life. The institute serves as a "chief performance officer" for clients, tailoring strategies for four main groups: elite sport athletes, executive athletes, lifestyle athletes, and tennis athletes. With a background in performance physiology and sports science, Dr. Kovacs has trained numerous elite athletes, including professional tennis champions, NFL, MLB, and PGA Tour athletes, and top executives seeking to enhance their performance in all aspects of life.

Dr. Kovacs's extensive expertise includes leadership roles at the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and the Gatorade Sports Science Institute. He is a fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). A former NCAA doubles champion at Auburn University. He holds numerous certifications in strength and conditioning and tennis performance and has been a trusted advisor to more than two dozen top professional tennis players.

This new partnership allows teams affiliated with GameAbove Sports the opportunity to leverage Kovacs Institute's resources to improve player performance, reduce injury risk, and extend athletes' careers. By utilizing data-driven insights and personalized performance strategies, teams can make informed decisions on player training, rehabilitation, and overall well-being, maximizing their return on investment in talent.

Kovacs Institute's expertise will allow teams to create more effective training programs tailored to the unique needs of athletes at different levels. From youth programs to professional development, this partnership ensures athletes have access to specialized training that focuses on both the physical and mental aspects of sports. Additionally, the collaboration can open opportunities for mentorship and educational programs, empowering young athletes with knowledge and skills that extend beyond the field.

"At GameAbove Sports, we're thrilled with our partnership with Kovacs Institute. This collaboration will allow us to elevate our sports investments and youth sports initiatives. By leveraging the expertise of Kovacs Institute, we're setting a new standard for athletic development and inspiring the next generation to reach their full potential," said GameAbove Founder and Chairman Keith J. Stone.

"Our partnership with GameAbove Sports marks an exciting step forward in advancing athlete performance and development across all levels and globally. By combining GameAbove's commitment to supporting athletes with our expertise in sports science and biomechanics, we're creating unique opportunities to enhance training, reduce injury risk, and elevate the standard of care for athletes," said Kovacs Institute Founder and CEO Dr. Mark Kovacs.

"Together, we're dedicated to making an impact that empowers athletes to reach new heights and fosters long-term success in sports."

GameAbove Sports is committed to expanding its strategic portfolio by investing in professional and youth teams, franchises, and leagues globally with innovative and flexible investment methods in meaningful minority and majority ownership positions. In addition to its partnership with Kovacs Institute, GameAbove Sports has recently acquired a meaningful ownership stake in the Brisbane Bullets of National Basketball League in Australia. GameAbove Sports seeks to grow the global presence of the athletes, teams, leagues, youth academies and sports-related entities it partners with.

About GameAbove

GameAbove is a successful multifaceted brand consisting of charitable giving, capital investment, sports entertainment, and media ventures. It provides its portfolio companies the power to propel their business to the next level, fan and athlete experiences that aim to grow sports, and awe-inspiring cinematic experiences. Brands include GameAbove Capital, GameAbove Entertainment, GameAbove Sports, and GameAbove Giving. CapStone Holdings Inc. is the parent company of GameAbove. To learn more, visit GameAbove .

