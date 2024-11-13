Bones Coffee Company Gears Up For Holiday 2024 With Fun Gifts For Coffee Lovers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thematic Collector's Boxes, Mugs & Flavored Brews Are Ready for Everyone on Your List

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's time to up your coffee gift game this holiday season. Bones Coffee Company is bringing festive cheer to coffee lovers everywhere with an exciting range of holiday gifts, from thematic flavor packs to limited-edition collector's boxes inspired by popular movies and more.









A must-have for fans of the animated film, Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Collector's Box is filled with 4oz. of each of five coffee flavors inspired by the beloved residents of the movie's Halloween Town:



Frog's Breath (Chocolate Mole): A cunning mix of coffee, chocolate, and spice with a balanced, spicy finish.

Mudslide Boogie (Mudslide Cocktail Flavor): Rich chocolate mingles with the decadent flavors of coffee liqueur, vodka, and Irish cream.

The Pumpkin King (Pumpkin, Pecan & Praline): Creamy pumpkin, nutty pecan, and sweet praline in a smooth medium roast.

Ruff Weather (Oatmeal Cream Pie): Sweet oatmeal cookies with rich buttercream filling, swirled into a smooth, bold arabica coffee. Santa Jack (Cranberry Crème Brulee): Festive cranberry sweetness meets decadent crème brûlée in a smooth arabica coffee.



The box is available with either whole bean or ground coffee. Handthrown Mugs to go with each flavor are sold separately.

Bones Coffee offers an array of other limited-edition collections with innovative flavors inspired by STAR WARSTM, Prime Video's Fallout, Marvel's Spider-Man, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more.

There's also giftable coffee packs filled with popular flavors for every palate:

Bones Coffee Starter Kit : The top five favorite Bones flavors in one sample pack, from sweet and creamy Holy Cannoli to Highland Grog, with swirls of butterscotch and caramel flavor, and a Skull Logo Handthrown Mug to go with them.

Wild Side Sample Pack : Take a ride on the wild side with this sample pack filled with Strawberry Cheesecake, Bananas Foster, Maple Bacon, White Russian, and Mint Invaders From Chocolate Space.

World Tour Sample Pack : For the world traveler on your list, gift them the finest single-origin coffees from the greatest coffee-growing regions across the globe – Sumatra, Costa Rica, Colombia, Ethiopia, and Guatemala – each with its own distinct flavor.

Classic Comforts Sample Pack : Because sometimes you just can't beat the classics. With French Vanilla, Salted Caramel, French Toast, Salty Siren, and the ever popular, Sinn-O-Bun.

All Bones coffee is made with freshly roasted beans that are Rainforest Alliance Certified. These holiday gifts and more from Bones are available online at bonescoffee.com and on Amazon .

About Bones Coffee Company

Bones Coffee Company has a passion for coffee and a mission to inject some flavor into an otherwise boring landscape of coffee companies. With over 30 tempting flavors all made with high-quality, freshly roasted beans – from Maple Bacon to Holy Cannoli – plus single origin offerings and blends, Bones Coffee products are keto-friendly with no sugar or artificial sweeteners. Family-owned and operated with more than 90 local employees in Florida, Bones ships to consumers worldwide and is now expanding in retail. Learn more at and follow @bonescoffeecompany on Instagram and Facebook and @bonescoffeeco on YouTube and Twitter .

