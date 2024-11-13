(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global cathodic protection is set for growth, driven by increased infrastructure investments, demand for corrosion prevention, and technological advancements. Key drivers include expansion in the oil and and stringent environmental regulations.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global cathodic protection (CP) market is poised for significant growth over the next decade. Valued at USD 4.60 Billion in 2023, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% , reaching an estimated USD 7.64 Billion by 2033. This growth is underpinned by rising infrastructure development, an expanding oil and gas industry, and increasing awareness regarding environmental and safety regulations.



Cathodic protection is a well-established method for controlling corrosion on metallic surfaces, particularly in environments such as pipelines, storage tanks, bridges, and marine structures. The market's growth trajectory is supported by advancements in CP systems, which improve efficiency and extend the lifespan of critical infrastructure.

Key Trends Shaping the Cathodic Protection Market:

: New technologies are transforming traditional CP systems, making them more effective and easier to monitor.: Governments and private entities across the globe are investing heavily in building and maintaining essential infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and public utilities.: The oil and gas industry, a major consumer of CP solutions, continues to expand, particularly in regions rich in natural resources.: Growing awareness and stringent environmental policies are encouraging industries to adopt more sustainable and efficient corrosion prevention strategies.

The need for corrosion prevention technologies is growing rapidly due to the rising global costs associated with corrosion. Effective corrosion prevention and control are crucial for avoiding catastrophic industrial failures. Cathodic protection is a widely adopted method for mitigating metal surface corrosion in harsh environments.

The cathodic protection industry is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by its high efficiency and reliability. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for technologies that help minimize the direct costs of corrosion. Additionally, the cathodic protection market accounts for approximately 12-18% of the global corrosion protection market share.

Key Market Opportunities:



Infrastructure Boom : Developing and developed countries are witnessing significant infrastructure upgrades and expansions, leading to increased demand for cathodic protection systems.

Corrosion Prevention : As industries become more aware of the financial and environmental costs of corrosion, there is a heightened emphasis on prevention strategies, driving CP market growth.

Technological Progress : Advancements in CP systems, including remote monitoring and automated controls, are opening new avenues for market expansion. Renewable Energy Growth : The shift toward renewable energy projects, including wind farms and solar power installations, presents new applications for cathodic protection.

Key Takeaways from the Cathodic Protection Market:



The market to grow from USD 4.60 Billion (2023) to USD 7.64 Billion (2033) at a 5.2% CAGR.

Critical for preventing industrial failures in harsh environments.

Holds 12-18% of global corrosion protection market.

Growth driven by efficiency, reliability, and cost-saving needs. Technological advancements boost adoption.



“The global cathodic protection market is set for robust growth as infrastructure investments continue to rise. The push for modern, efficient corrosion prevention technologies, coupled with regulatory requirements, positions cathodic protection as an essential solution for industries.” - opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Market Dynamics:



Rising Infrastructure Development : Investments in construction and public utilities are expected to support the growth of the CP market.

Corrosion Management Needs : Industries are increasingly recognizing the importance of investing in effective corrosion management to protect their assets.

Adoption of Renewable Energy : The integration of CP solutions into renewable energy infrastructures, such as offshore wind farms, is becoming a trend. Stringent Regulations : Compliance with international safety and environmental standards is mandating the use of reliable corrosion protection systems.

Competitive Outlook:

The competitive landscape of the CP market features several prominent players, including Aegion Corporation, MATCOR, Inc., and BAC Corrosion Control Ltd. Companies are focusing on technological innovations and strategic partnerships to maintain market share and expand their footprint in emerging regions.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:



Aegion Corporation

BAC Corrosion Control Ltd

Cathodic Protection Co Ltd

CMP Europe

Farwest Corrosion Control Compan

Imenco AS

James Fisher

MATCOR, Inc

Nakabohtec Corrosion Protecting Co The Nippon Corrosion Engineering Co

Global Cathodic Protection Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Solution:



Products

Anodes

Power Supplies

Junction Boxes

Test Stations

Remote Monitors

Coating

Instrumentation

Others

Services

Inspection

Design & Construction Maintenance



By Type:



Galvanic (Sacrificial Anodes) Impressed Current

By Application:



Pipelines

Storage Facilities

Processing Plants

Water & Wastewater

Transportation

Bridges

Airports

Fuelling Systems

Metros

Building Others



Key Regions Covered:



North America



The United States

Canada

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe



Germany



The United Kingdom



France



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan



China



India



Malaysia



Singapore



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

The Middle East and Africa



GCC Countries



Israel



South Africa The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



About Future Market Insights (FMI) – Industrial Automation

The industrial automation division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special-purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of the installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.

German Language:

Laut Future Market Insights (FMI) wird der globale Markt für kathodischen Korrosionsschutz (CP) im nächsten Jahrzehnt stark wachsen. Der Markt wird im Jahr 2023 auf 4,60 Milliarden USD geschätzt und soll mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,2 % wachsen und bis 2033 schätzungsweise 7,64 Milliarden USD erreichen . Dieses Wachstum wird durch den zunehmenden Ausbau der Infrastruktur, eine expandierende Öl- und Gasindustrie und ein zunehmendes Bewusstsein für Umwelt- und Sicherheitsvorschriften gestützt.

Kathodischer Korrosionsschutz ist eine bewährte Methode zur Kontrolle von Korrosion an metallischen Oberflächen, insbesondere in Umgebungen wie Pipelines, Lagertanks, Brücken und Meeresstrukturen. Der Wachstumstrend des Marktes wird durch Fortschritte bei CP-Systemen unterstützt, die die Effizienz verbessern und die Lebensdauer kritischer Infrastrukturen verlängern.

Wichtige Trends, die den Markt für kathodischen Korrosionsschutz prägen:

: Neue Technologien verändern herkömmliche CP-Systeme und machen sie effektiver und leichter zu überwachen.: Regierungen und private Unternehmen auf der ganzen Welt investieren massiv in den Bau und die Instandhaltung wichtiger Infrastruktur wie Straßen, Brücken und öffentliche Versorgungseinrichtungen.: Die Öl- und Gasindustrie, ein Großverbraucher von CP-Lösungen, expandiert weiterhin, insbesondere in Regionen, die reich an natürlichen Ressourcen sind.: Das wachsende Bewusstsein und strenge Umweltschutzrichtlinien ermutigen die Industrie, nachhaltigere und effizientere Strategien zur Korrosionsprävention einzuführen.

Der Bedarf an Korrosionsschutztechnologien wächst aufgrund der steigenden weltweiten Kosten, die mit Korrosion verbunden sind, rasant. Effektiver Korrosionsschutz und -kontrolle sind entscheidend, um katastrophale industrielle Ausfälle zu vermeiden. Kathodischer Korrosionsschutz ist eine weit verbreitete Methode zur Eindämmung von Metalloberflächenkorrosion in rauen Umgebungen.

Die Branche des kathodischen Korrosionsschutzes wird im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich ein beträchtliches Wachstum verzeichnen, das auf ihre hohe Effizienz und Zuverlässigkeit zurückzuführen ist. Dieses Wachstum wird durch die steigende Nachfrage nach Technologien vorangetrieben, die dazu beitragen, die direkten Kosten von Korrosion zu minimieren. Darüber hinaus macht der Markt für kathodischen Korrosionsschutz etwa 12-18 % des weltweiten Marktanteils im Bereich Korrosionsschutz aus.

Wichtige Marktchancen:



Infrastrukturboom : In Entwicklungs- und Industrieländern kommt es derzeit zu erheblichen Modernisierungen und Erweiterungen der Infrastruktur, was zu einer erhöhten Nachfrage nach kathodischen Korrosionsschutzsystemen führt.

Korrosionsschutz : Da sich die Industrie der finanziellen und ökologischen Kosten von Korrosion immer stärker bewusst wird, liegt der Schwerpunkt verstärkt auf Präventionsstrategien, was das Wachstum des CP-Marktes vorantreibt.

Technologischer Fortschritt : Fortschritte bei CP-Systemen, einschließlich Fernüberwachung und automatisierter Steuerung, eröffnen neue Möglichkeiten zur Marktexpansion. Wachstum im Bereich erneuerbarer Energien : Die Umstellung auf Projekte im Bereich erneuerbarer Energien, darunter Windparks und Solarstromanlagen, bietet neue Anwendungsmöglichkeiten für den kathodischen Korrosionsschutz.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Markt für kathodischen Korrosionsschutz:



Der Markt soll von 4,60 Milliarden USD (2023) auf 7,64 Milliarden USD (2033) wachsen, bei einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,2 %.

Entscheidend zur Vermeidung industrieller Ausfälle in rauen Umgebungen.

Hält 12–18 % des weltweiten Korrosionsschutzmarktes.

Das Wachstum wird durch die Anforderungen an Effizienz, Zuverlässigkeit und Kosteneinsparung vorangetrieben. Technologische Fortschritte fördern die Akzeptanz.



„Der globale Markt für kathodischen Korrosionsschutz wird voraussichtlich stark wachsen, da die Investitionen in die Infrastruktur weiter steigen. Der Vorstoß nach modernen, effizienten Korrosionsschutztechnologien in Verbindung mit gesetzlichen Anforderungen macht den kathodischen Korrosionsschutz zu einer unverzichtbaren Lösung für die Industrie“, meint Nikhil Kaitwad , Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Marktdynamiken:



Steigende Infrastrukturentwicklung : Investitionen in Bau und öffentliche Versorgungsbetriebe dürften das Wachstum des CP-Marktes unterstützen.

Anforderungen an das Korrosionsmanagement : Die Industrie erkennt zunehmend, wie wichtig es ist, in ein wirksames Korrosionsmanagement zu investieren, um ihr Anlagevermögen zu schützen.

Nutzung erneuerbarer Energien : Die Integration von CP-Lösungen in Infrastrukturen für erneuerbare Energien, wie etwa Offshore-Windpark , wird zum Trend. Strenge Vorschriften : Die Einhaltung internationaler Sicherheits- und Umweltstandards erfordert den Einsatz zuverlässiger Korrosionsschutzsysteme.

Wettbewerbsausblick:

Im Wettbewerbsumfeld des CP-Marktes tummeln sich mehrere namhafte Akteure, darunter Aegion Corporation, MATCOR, Inc. und BAC Corrosion Control Ltd. Die Unternehmen konzentrieren sich auf technologische Innovationen und strategische Partnerschaften, um ihre Marktanteile zu halten und ihre Präsenz in Schwellenregionen auszubauen.

Wichtige im Bericht profilierte Unternehmen:



Aegion Corporation

BAC Korrosionskontrolle GmbH

Kathodischer Schutz Co Ltd

CMP Europa

Farwest Korrosionsschutzunternehmen

Imenco AS

James Fischer

MATCOR, Inc

Nakabohtec Korrosionsschutz Co Die Nippon Corrosion Engineering Co

Globale Marktsegmentierungsanalyse für kathodischen Schutz:

Nach Lösung:



Produkte

Anoden

Stromversorgung

Anschlusskästen

Prüfstände

Remote-Monitore

Beschichtung

Instrumentierung

Sonstiges

Dienstleistungen

Inspektion

Entwurf und Konstruktion Wartung



Nach Typ:



Galvanisch (Opferanoden) Fremdstrom

Nach Anwendung:



Rohrleitungen

Lagermöglichkeiten

Verarbeitungsanlagen

Wasser & Abwasser

Transport

Brücken

Flughäfen

Betankungssysteme

U-Bahnen

Gebäude Sonstiges



Abgedeckte Schlüsselregionen:



Nordamerika



Die Vereinigten Staaten

Kanada

Lateinamerika



Brasilien



Mexiko

Restliches Lateinamerika

Europa



Deutschland



Das Vereinigte Königreich



Frankreich



Spanien



Russland

Restliches Europa

Japan

Asien-Pazifik ohne Japan



China



Indien



Malaysia



Singapur



Australien

Restlicher Asien-Pazifik-Raum ohne Japan (APEJ)

Der Nahe Osten und Afrika



GCC-Länder



Israel



Südafrika Der Nahe Osten und Afrika (MEA)



Über Future Market Insights (FMI) – Industrial Automation

Die Abteilung für Industrieautomation von Future Market Insights (FMI) bietet einen neuartigen Ansatz und eine innovative Perspektive bei der Analyse des Marktes für Industrieautomation. Eine umfassende Abdeckung von Kapital-, tragbaren, Prozess-, Bau-, Industrie- und Spezialmaschinen im gesamten Fertigungssektor und eine ausgeprägte Analyse der installierten Basis, Verbrauchsmaterialien, Ersatzteile und der USP-Feature-Anwendungsmatrix machen uns zu einer Vorreiterrolle in der Branche. Wir sind bevorzugte Partner etablierter und aufstrebender Branchenakteure und Vertriebspartner, wenn es darum geht, neue Umsatzaussichten zu erhalten, auszubauen und zu identifizieren.

Author by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

