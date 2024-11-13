Hometrust Bank Recognized Nationally For Financial Performance And Workplace Culture

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, (NASDAQ: HTBI) (“Company”), the holding company of HomeTrust (“Bank”,“HomeTrust” or“HTB”), today announced that the Bank has ranked 156 in the Top 200 of Newsweek Magazine's America's Most Loved Workplaces® list, developed by Most Loved Workplace®, a division of Best Practice Institute (BPI). In addition, HTB has also been recognized by American Banker as a 2024 Best Bank to Work For .

Within the Most Loved Workplace awards, HomeTrust also achieved a top ranking Most Loved Workplace in six categories: Most Loved Workplaces for Wellness, Most Loved Workplace for Veterans, Most Loved Workplace for Parents & Caregivers, Most Loved CEO at Most Loved Workplaces, Most Loved Workplaces for Volunteering, and Most Loved Workplaces for Women.

Each of these awards are national rankings that recognize HomeTrust as a great place to work in the communities we serve. In addition to these recent recognitions, in 2024 HomeTrust was named in Bank Director's 2024 list of Best US Banks, the S&P Global Market Intelligence Annual Rankings as a Top 50 Community Bank, and the Top 100 in Forbes 15th Annual Best Banks list.

“We are proud to be included in each of these prestigious rankings,” said C. Hunter Westbrook, President & Chief Executive Officer.“HomeTrust set a goal to be a consistently high performing regional community bank, and the strategy to achieve that goal was through creating and fostering a workplace and culture where our team members are engaged and belong. Each of these national recognitions is a testament to the efforts of our team as well as our strong culture which is the foundation for how we run the bank and work with our customers, partners, and each other.”

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had assets of $4.6 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), South Carolina (Greenville and Charleston), East Tennessee (Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville, and Morristown), Southwest Virginia (Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to, the impact of bank failures or adverse developments involving other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the remaining effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic and financial market conditions and on public health, both nationally and in the Company's market areas; natural disasters, including the effects of Hurricane Helene; expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected, and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, both nationally and in our market areas; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at and on the SEC's website at . Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or in the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors described above or other factors that management cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

