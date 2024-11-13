Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Insights 2024: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The nonresidential green buildings market has seen rapid growth, anticipated to increase from $1034.1 billion in 2023 to $1160.01 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 12.2%, spurred by environmental regulations, cost-saving measures, corporate responsibility, and brand image.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market, and How Fast Will It Grow?

The nonresidential green buildings market, expected to grow to $1853.45 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.4%, is driven by green standards, climate goals, and demand for healthy spaces. Trends include water conservation, circular economy, wellness design, and government incentives.

What Is Accelerating Growth in the Nonresidential Green Buildings Market?

The need for sustainable, eco-friendly solutions has fueled growth in the nonresidential green buildings sector. According to the USGBC, green buildings can cut carbon emissions by 34% and reduce energy use by 25% compared to traditional buildings.

Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Nonresidential Green Buildings Market's Growth?

Major companies operating in the market report are Turner Construction Company, AECOM Technical Services Inc., Balfour Beatty Construction Inc., Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, Lendlease Americas Inc., Gilbane Building Company, PCL Construction Enterprises Inc., Hensel Phelps Construction Co., DPR Construction Inc., HITT Contracting Inc., The Walsh Group LLC, Clark Construction Group, Holder Construction Company, JE Dunn Construction Group Inc., Swinerton Builders, McCarthy Holdings Inc., Suffolk Construction Company Inc.

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Size?

Green roofs, increasingly implemented in green buildings, help reduce energy costs, manage temperatures, decrease stormwater runoff, filter pollutants, and promote biodiversity in urban spaces.

How Is The Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Interior Products, Exterior Products

2) By Component: Roofing, Insulation, Framing, Exterior Siding, Interior Finishing, Other Components

3) By Application: Office, Education, Hotels and Restraurants, Retail, Institutional/ Assembly, Healthcare , Warehouse

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Nonresidential Green Buildings Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the nonresidential green buildings market in 2023. Eastern Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Nonresidential Green Buildings Market?

Non-residential green buildings construction refers to the process of constructing environmentally sustainable buildings for commercial or institutional purposes using detailed plans and eco-friendly practices.

The Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Nonresidential Green Buildings Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into nonresidential green buildings market size, nonresidential green buildings market drivers and trends, nonresidential green buildings global market major players, nonresidential green buildings competitors' revenues, nonresidential green buildings global market positioning, and nonresidential green buildings market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

