Signals Bring Top Industry Leaders Together Virtually For The Signal-Based Marketing Summit Fall 2024

SILICON SLOPES, UT, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Signals announced the Signal Based Marketing Summit , a virtual B2B leadership event featuring top industry leaders. Scheduled for today at 9 AM PST, the event is entirely FREE and VIRTUAL, providing easy access for participants, and can be streamed on LinkedIn, YouTube, and at signalbasedmarketingsummit.Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to engage with thought leaders and gain strategic knowledge that can drive success in an ever-changing industry. The Signal-Based Marketing Summit promises a day filled with expert-led discussions, valuable networking opportunities, and the chance to stay ahead of the curve.Keynote Presentations:The Summit will begin with a keynote presentation by Dave Elkington, founder of InsideSales and Silicon Slopes. Dave will share industry insights on revenue and delve into "Understanding Business Buying Patterns of Go-To-Market (GTM) Technologies in the Last 12 Months." His session will provide attendees with valuable perspectives on the latest trends in GTM technologies and how businesses can adapt to shifting buying patterns to drive growth.Following David Yockelson, VP at Gartner, will deliver a keynote titled "Signals: A Key to Precision for Modern GTM." David will explore how marketers have traditionally sought to determine intent from various data sources and how recent AI and GenAI-based applications enhance precision in areas like Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) creation, target account selection, and identity resolution. He will discuss whether marketing and sales can win with these new tools, the role of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) applications, and other innovative ways to leverage these technologies.This Summit features 30 industry-leading experts who will share insights on critical go-to-market tactics, data-driven strategies, the latest revenue-generating trends, and more. With 4 hours of live presentations and 15+ hours of recorded sessions, learn what tools, technologies, and tactics work for some of the world's leading organizations.Featured Speakers Include:-Kevin White, Head of Marketing at CommonRoom-Trinity Nguyen, CMO at UserGems-Mason Cosby, Founder of Scrappy ABM-Christina Maag, CEO at Hoopla-Allison Snow, CMO at Streampoint Solutions-Justin Rowe, CEO at Impactable-Check out the full agenda at signalbasedmarketingsummitThe Summit provides marketing and sales professionals with insights to unlock efficiency and increase sales with the latest automation tools and strategies. Attendees will learn how to master marketing automation by utilizing solutions that create targeted and effective campaigns and how to leverage analytics-driven growth strategies to make informed strategic decisions and boost revenue growth. All registrants will have exclusive offers and insights, including the most recent studies and research on revenue technology and winning strategies you can implement.The live session runs from 9 AM to 1 PM PST. It will begin with introducing the Signal Based Marketing Award Winners and then proceed to keynote sessions with Dave Elkington and David Yockelson. Starting at 10 AM PST, three blocks of pre-recorded presentations will be released every hour.About Signals:At Signals, we take the guesswork out of finding and connecting with your ideal buyers. Our platform helps marketing and sales teams identify, segment, and engage with online traffic, providing the insights needed to understand your audience and build repeatable, proven frameworks. Signals is trusted and used by industry-leading tech companies such as ObservePoint, OpenTable, DOMO, Owler, and more. Signals has helped customers guide revenue-generating decisions and decipher buyer's signals. To learn more about Signals, please visit getsignals.Take advantage of this exciting opportunity to gain invaluable insights and connect with industry leaders. Join us today at 9 AM PST!

