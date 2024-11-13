Life Care Services Stays On Top As J.D. Power’S Most-Awarded Senior Living Provider In Annual Senior Living Satisfaction Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Life Care Services ranked #1 in Independent Living, and #1 across all six factors of resident satisfaction for the sixth year in a row.

Des Moines, IA, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J.D. Power announced the results of its 2024 Senior Living Satisfaction Study, and Life Care Services , An LCS Company, has been recognized for the sixth consecutive year as #1 in Resident Satisfaction among Independent Senior Living Communities. The J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study recognized Life Care Services for excellence in Independent Living which also included achieving #1 in all six factors of resident satisfaction: Dining, Community Building/Grounds, Resident Apartment/Living Unit, Price Paid for Services Received, Community Staff and Resident Activities. The consecutive awards make Life Care Services the most awarded independent senior living company in the history of the J.D. Power U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study.

“Earning a J.D. Power award for six consecutive years is a powerful declaration from our residents and their families, and a tribute to our dedicated employees,” said Joel Nelson, LCS' CEO, the parent company of Life Care Services.“We are thankful our residents recognize and value our commitment to serving them first and foremost.”

A new Life Care Services video shares more about its 2024 J.D. Power recognition.

Life Care Services provides senior living management solutions to more than 130 communities nationwide. Those solutions include the LCS Signature Experiences that elevate hospitality and ensure quality care.

The J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study is based on responses from residents living in an independent, assisted living or memory care senior living community. For more information about the J.D. Power U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study, visit .

