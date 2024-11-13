عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Board Of "Maxima Grupė" Has Had Its Term Extended For Another Term.


11/13/2024 11:16:15 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On November 13, 2024, the sole shareholder of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB, UAB "Vilniaus prekyba", made a decision to extend the term of office of the current board for a new four-year term.

The board of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB consists of: Manfredas Dargužis, Jolanta Bivainytė, Petar Petrov Pavlov, Lauryna Šaltinė, Agnė Voverė, Arūnas Zimnickas, and Karolina Zygmantaitė.

Additional Information

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB manages the retail chains "Maxima" (in the Baltic States), "Stokrotka" (in Poland), "T Market" (in Bulgaria), and the online grocery store "Barbora", which operates in the Baltic States.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB is part of the "Vilniaus Prekyba" group of companies. "Vilniaus Prekyba" also manages investments in retail, pharmacy, catering service networks, and real estate development and leasing companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland, and Bulgaria through other subsidiaries.

Contact person

Lukas Radžiūnas

Head of Communication and Corporate Affairs

...


MENAFN13112024004107003653ID1108882357


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search