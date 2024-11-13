The market is experiencing growth due to the increasing prevalence of disease and a rise in surgical procedures. The aging population, which is more prone to non-communicable diseases such as cancer, neurological, cardiovascular disorders, and spinal injuries, is also driving market expansion.

In October 2024, Fresenius Medical Care announced initiatives to mitigate disruptions in dialysis care. The company is enhancing the production of PD and IV solutions by leveraging its global production facilities. Prompted by the Department of Health & Human Services, Fresenius Medical Care is committed to meeting the demand for IV fluids and peritoneal dialysis (PD) products through improved production strategies.

In December 2023, Baxter, a prominent company in infusion therapies and technologies, finished the first stage of its IV bag recycling trial in partnership with Northwestern Medicine. This program has successfully diverted over six tons of PVC IV bag material from being disposed of in landfills. If these bags were placed end to end, they would stretch across Chicago, demonstrating the project's contribution to environmental preservation.

The total parenteral nutrition (TPN) type segment held the largest revenue share of 67.14% in 2024 due to its critical role in providing essential nutrients directly into the bloodstream for patients who cannot consume food orally or absorb nutrients through their gastrointestinal tract.

Based on nutrients, the single-dose amino acid solution segment dominated the segment with a market share of 31.33% in 2024 as it offers a convenient and effective means of delivering protein directly to patients. These solutions are tailored to specific patient needs, ensuring that they receive adequate amino acids necessary for recovery and maintenance of bodily functions.

The vitamins & minerals segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. These micronutrients are essential for various metabolic processes and overall health, particularly in patients receiving TPN or other forms of parenteral nutrition.

In terms of end use, the hospitals segment dominated the segment with a market share of 46.0% in 2024 due to their critical role in acute care settings. Hospitals require a steady supply of intravenous solutions for various medical procedures, including surgeries and emergency care, making them essential players in this market. The home segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to an increasing preference for at-home treatments, which are more convenient and cost-effective for patients.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Pfizer Inc.

Baxter

JW Life Science

ICU Medical, Inc.

Grifols USA, LLC

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Athenex, Inc.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. Exela Pharma Sciences, LLC

