Roial Launches $150M Private Equity Fund Focused On Real Estate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Roial Group , a private equity fund focused on affordable development, has set its sights on urban Denver metro markets that have long been excluded from institutional investment. The fund's founding team includes retired star Darius Miller alongside real estate and private equity veterans.

Roial is planning to deploy upwards of $150M to develop numerous sites across Denver in underserved neighborhoods in 2025.

"In America today we see so many urban metro areas that have severe shortages of affordable housing, yet also a lack of the private investment to create that housing," said Roial CEO Keesh Pankey. "Roial's model shows that financial innovation and private capital can bridge this gap and create both community impact and a sound investment thesis."

Roial Group's mission brings private investment to underserved metro areas with a focus on building affordable housing that can empower communities and create social impact. Roial's founding team brings together four partners with backgrounds in real estate, investment banking and professional sports who are leveraging their networks of high net worth individuals to fund strategic opportunities that can make a meaningful impact in underserved regions.

Keesh Pankey, Roial's President and CEO, brings more than 15 years of experience in real estate, construction and architecture while the group's COO, Chuck Bryant Jr., has extensive corporate leadership experience including at Verizon, U.S. Cellular and Telit Cinterion.

Investment banker and global investor Benjamin Dinkins joined Roial as the firm's CIO along with retired NBA star Darius Miller who serves as Roial's Executive Vice President.

"We built Roial because we are passionate about harnessing our networks across finance, sports and entertainment to bring investment to the areas that need it most," said Executive Vice President Darius Miller. "It's a personal mission for us as much as it is an investment model."

With affordability at an all-time low in real estate markets across the country and mortgage rates pricing many more out of owning their own home, Roial is positioning itself as a platform for making homeownership possible. Chronic supply shortages of affordable houses and multifamily homes are largely unaddressed in many urban markets that are underserved by private investment.

With a vision for social responsibility, Roial bridges the gap between financial prosperity and social impact through portfolio diversification

in metro

areas, and by fostering opportunities for first-time homeownership from within the development communities.

Learn more about the Roial Group's mission and upcoming developments at:

SOURCE Roial Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED