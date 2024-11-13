Lex Machina Announces Full Federal - Outcome Analytics For Its Complete Civil Federal District Court Dataset

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Lex Machina has released any applicable findings, remedies, and damages for approximately 500,000 district court cases comprising the final 15% of the civil federal dataset, thereby achieving its full federal district court coverage

recently released expanded and enhanced Analytics for the remainder of its federal district court dataset, marking the completion of its full federal district court coverage ("Full Federal"). Now, every civil case filed in federal district court that Lex Machina covers

will have been reviewed in order to extract any applicable findings, remedies, and damages. This additional set of crucial outcome analytics comprises the final 15% of the civil federal dataset and consists of approximately 500,000 cases. Lex Machina's powerful expanded Legal Analytics are also now available via the Litigation Analytics experience in Lexis+.

The release of Full Federal also enables access to an improved interface, updated tools, and new capabilities for a more in-depth, detailed, and nuanced understanding of this new comprehensive dataset. For example, the "Custom Columns" feature streamlines the creation, sharing, and export of customized reports. In addition, Lex Machina has implemented "Findings Search", a feature that allows users to search findings within a specific practice area for those findings that are most relevant to their own case and practice.

"Legal Analytics are only as powerful as their level of accuracy and comprehensiveness," said Ellen Chen, Legal Data Lead for full Federal. "When attorneys use insights from Legal Analytics to advise their clients, craft litigation strategy, or compete for business, they need to know the analytics and the underlying dataset is complete. We're incredibly excited Full Federal achieves completion of our federal district court coverage because our superior analytics and underlying dataset enable legal professionals to leverage powerful and reliable data-driven insights on the litigation histories and track records that matter most to them."

Now, Lex Machina provides outcome-driven analytics, including damages and case resolutions, for every federal district court case that it covers – over 3.7 million civil cases. These outcome analytics are built on data from over 17.5 million documents.

Lex Machina offers practice area specific analytics for 22 areas of law and has now added outcome analytics using a general schema for the previously uncategorized cases. New case tags are available that apply across all 3.7 million cases, including Admiralty / Maritime, Forfeiture / Penalty, FOIA, Immigration, and RICO.

Lex Machina is proud to launch Full Federal, which constitutes a milestone in its mission of bringing Legal Analytics to all areas of the law.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About Lex Machina

Lex Machina fundamentally changes how companies and law firms compete in the business and practice of law. The company provides strategic insights on judges, lawyers, law firms, parties, and other critical information across 22 federal practice areas and a rapidly growing number of state courts. Lex Machina allows law firms and companies to anticipate the behaviors and outcomes that different legal strategies will produce, enabling them to win cases and close business.

Lex Machina was named one of Forbes' Best Workplaces in the Bay Area in 2024, Winner of the "Media Excellence Award" for Analytics/Big Data 2024, "Great Places to Work 2023-2024", one of "Legal Tech's Most Promising Solution Providers" (CIO Review Awards 2022), "Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces 2022" (The San Francisco Chronicle Top Workplaces in the Bay Area 2022), "Legal Tech Company of the Year 2021" (CIO Review, 2021), "2021 Legal Technology Trailblazer" (National Law Journal Trailblazer Awards, 2021), and Winner of the "Media Excellence" Award for Analytics/Big Data (13th Annual Media Excellence Award, 2021). Based in Silicon Valley, Lex Machina is part of LexisNexis, a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics. For more information, please visit .

