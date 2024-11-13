(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today

Cynamics announced a strategic agreement with Hitachi Systems, Ltd. to advance

cybersecurity solutions in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Hitachi Systems, Ltd. brings its

expertise in IT solutions and infrastructure, while Cynamics specializes in cutting-edge AI-driven security. Under this agreement Hitachi Systems, Ltd. will resell and distribute Cynamics' technologies.

To advance cybersecurity solutions in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Continue Reading

The two companies aim to deliver state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions that anticipate

and respond to emerging threats. This collaboration not only addresses current

cybersecurity challenges but also prepares businesses and organizations in APAC for

future risks through innovative technologies and proactive security measures. By

combining their strengths, Hitachi Systems Ltd. and Cynamics seek to establish a new

standard of cybersecurity excellence in the APAC market.

"We expect a realization of a stronger protection against advanced cyber threats through

the integration of Cynamics technology." said Mr. Motoaki Yamamura, the Executive

Engineer of Hitachi Systems, Ltd., Global & Security Services Group.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Hitachi Systems Ltd. a leader in IT

solutions for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This collaboration marks an important

milestone in our company's commitment to deliver unparalleled cutting-edge

cybersecurity solutions" said Eyal Elyashiv Cynamics CEO.

About Hitachi Systems Ltd. :

Hitachi Systems Ltd. is committed to promoting sustainability management and

supporting social innovation initiatives within the Hitachi Group in order to achieve the goal

of contributing to the realization of a truly affluent society, as stated in the Corporate

Philosophy. Through our ability to solve real-world problems in various industries, we have

built up a vast service infrastructure and well-trained human resources that have a solid

understanding of our customers' business requirements. This can be utilized to provide a

range of digitalization services and comprehensive support for our customers' digital

transformations by offering Hitachi's Lumada that utilizes advanced digital technology as

well as unique services in collaboration with our partners. In addition to solving social

issues, we pledge to continue our efforts to improve social value, environmental value, and

economic value. We aim to help boost peoples' overall quality of life and provide even

higher value to our customers.

For more information, please visit:

About Cynamics:

Cynamics is the only Software as a Service (SaaS) based Network Detection and Response

(NDR) solution in the market today using standard sampling protocols built-in to every

gateway, patented algorithms, as well as AI and Machine Learning, to provide threat

prediction and visibility at speed and scale. Built to protect networks of all sizes and

complexity, its highly scalable approach discovers threats missed by competitors and

provides clients and partners with an elite defense against cyberattacks, with little-to-no burden on their resources.

For more information, please visit:

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Cynamics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED