(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today
Cynamics announced a strategic agreement with Hitachi Systems, Ltd. to advance
cybersecurity solutions in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Hitachi Systems, Ltd. brings its
expertise in IT solutions and infrastructure, while Cynamics specializes in cutting-edge AI-driven Network security. Under this agreement Hitachi Systems, Ltd. will resell and distribute Cynamics' technologies.
Continue Reading
To advance cybersecurity solutions in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.
The two companies aim to deliver state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions that anticipate
and respond to emerging threats. This collaboration not only addresses current
cybersecurity challenges but also prepares businesses and organizations in APAC for
future risks through innovative technologies and proactive security measures. By
combining their strengths, Hitachi Systems Ltd. and Cynamics seek to establish a new
standard of cybersecurity excellence in the APAC market.
"We expect a realization of a stronger protection against advanced cyber threats through
the integration of Cynamics technology." said Mr. Motoaki Yamamura, the Executive
Engineer of Hitachi Systems, Ltd., Global & Security Services Group.
"We are excited to announce our partnership with Hitachi Systems Ltd. a leader in IT
solutions for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This collaboration marks an important
milestone in our company's commitment to deliver unparalleled cutting-edge
cybersecurity solutions" said Eyal Elyashiv Cynamics CEO.
About Hitachi Systems Ltd. :
Hitachi Systems Ltd. is committed to promoting sustainability management and
supporting social innovation initiatives within the Hitachi Group in order to achieve the goal
of contributing to the realization of a truly affluent society, as stated in the Corporate
Philosophy. Through our ability to solve real-world problems in various industries, we have
built up a vast service infrastructure and well-trained human resources that have a solid
understanding of our customers' business requirements. This can be utilized to provide a
range of digitalization services and comprehensive support for our customers' digital
transformations by offering Hitachi's Lumada that utilizes advanced digital technology as
well as unique services in collaboration with our partners. In addition to solving social
issues, we pledge to continue our efforts to improve social value, environmental value, and
economic value. We aim to help boost peoples' overall quality of life and provide even
higher value to our customers.
For more information, please visit:
About Cynamics:
Cynamics is the only Software as a Service (SaaS) based Network Detection and Response
(NDR) solution in the market today using standard sampling protocols built-in to every
gateway, patented algorithms, as well as AI and Machine Learning, to provide threat
prediction and visibility at speed and scale. Built to protect networks of all sizes and
complexity, its highly scalable approach discovers threats missed by competitors and
provides clients and partners with an elite defense against cyberattacks, with little-to-no burden on their resources.
For more information, please visit:
CONTACT: [email protected]
SOURCE Cynamics
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN13112024003732001241ID1108882339
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.