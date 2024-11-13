Porsche Auto Insurance introduces new Unlimited Policy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Auto Insurance (PAI), has launched a new Unlimited insurance product designed for Porsche owners who drive over 10,000 miles a year. The new Unlimited product complements the original Pay-per-mile from Porsche Auto Insurance, providing customers with the option to select a fixed policy premium instead of reporting the vehicle mileage. Porsche owners with multiple can also select Pay-per-mile or Unlimited for each vehicle on their policy, choosing the insurance that best suits their lifestyle and driving habits.

“The flexibility that Porsche Auto Insurance provides adds peace of mind for Porsche customers,” says Ross Dupper, President and CEO, Porsche Financial Services, Inc.,“Trusting your vehicles to Porsche experts enhances the customer experience and adds a bespoke layer of protection while on the road.”

With either option, Porsche Auto Insurance offers agreed value coverage, Porsche Genuine Parts, and priority status at Porsche Approved Collision Centers for Porsche vehicles. Customers can also insure additional drivers and vehicles from other car manufacturers. The Porsche Auto Insurance (PAI) program was launched in 2019 and is currently available in seven states – Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas (note the new Unlimited product is currently not available in Florida).

Porsche Auto Insurance is offered by Mile Premier LLC, a managing general insurance agency with principal offices located at PO Box 725369, Atlanta, GA 31139 DBA Porsche Auto Insurance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mile Auto, Inc.

Porsche Financial Services, Inc. (PFS), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is the dedicated provider of leasing and financing products for Porsche in the United States. Founded in 1991, PFS provides custom financial solutions and products to Porsche customers and dealers in the United States. In 2012, PFS expanded its North America operations to become the captive finance provider for the exclusive brands of the Volkswagen Group which include Bentley, Lamborghini, and Bugatti. As an integrated premium financial services provider, every new product – whether it be a leasing offer or a service offer – contains the DNA of some of the world's most exclusive vehicle manufacturers.

Attachment

Porsche Auto Insurance introduces new Unlimited Policy

CONTACT: Jarred Hopkins Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 404.401.4448 ... Jennifer Bixler Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 470.827.1201 ...